Legends/Batwoman, Doctor Who, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
from the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Hall & Oates for "So Close (Unplugged)" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton explaining why he won't be a part of Picard Season 3, Steven Moffat promising he won't be returning as Doctor Who showrunner any time soon (at least he thinks so), Marjorie Taylor Greene demanding to speak to Jimmy Kimmel's manager, Whoopi Goldberg joining the cast of Amazon's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys, AMC's Better Call Saul finding it all leading back to violence, HBO Max's Titans director Boris Mojsovski shares some great Season 4 looks, The CW's Batwoman & DC's Legends of Tomorrow writers take a proactive approach to getting renewed, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, April 8, 2022:
Batwoman & Legends Writers Unite for Real-Life Arrowverse Crossover
Jackass Forever – Wee Man and Preston Lacy Talk Stunts & Not Retiring
Saturday Night Live: Gyllenhaal Name Game, Marshmallow Peeps & More
BBC Radio 4 Streaming David Tennant/Macbeth Globally For Free
Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser: It Always Comes Down to Violence
WWE Hires a New Lawyer… And It's Not Smart Mark Sterling
Gotham Knights: So Is Misha Collins Playing Harvey Dent or Two-Face?
Legends of Tomorrow Writers Announce #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
The Cleaning Lady: FOX Renews Élodie Yung-Starring Series for Season 2
Matches Set for Upcoming AEW Rampage, Dynamite, Battle of the Belts
Titans Director Boris Mojsovski Shares Season 4 Images, BTS Video Clip
Better Call Saul S06 Images/Key Art: And That's Gus When He's Happy
Anansi Boys: Whoopi Goldberg, 5 More Join Amazon Series Adapt
Willow: Trans Actress Talisa Garcia Joins Disney+ & Lucasfilm Series
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Maya Erskine Joining Donald Glover on Amazon Series
MTG Reporting Jimmy Kimmel Joke to Capitol Police Sweet, Sweet Irony
FTR and Young Bucks Main Event Disrespectful Post-Mania Dynamite
Walker: Check Out Images & Overview for Jensen Ackles-Directed S02E14
The Baby: HBO Limited Series Shares Due Date & Trailer Reveal
Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton Fan-Fics Jean-Luc/Wesley; TNG Reunion
The Ark: Dean Devlin, SYFY Series Begins Production; Announces Cast
Win Tickets To See Gerry Anderson In Concert With Jon Culshaw
The Flash /Grant Gustin, Locke & Key & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
