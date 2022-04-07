The Flash /Grant Gustin, Locke & Key & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to OneRepublic w/ Alesso for "If I Lose Myself Tonight" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes The CW's The Flash fans pushing for Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller on The Flash film Flashpoint, BBC's Doctor Who shares new "Legend of the Sea Devils" images & BBC America confirms global premiere time, The CW's Arrowverse prepares for an epic crossover showdown with [SPOILER] in Earth-Prime, Netflix's Locke & Key previews the third & now final season, TNT's Animal Kingdom previews The Codys' final score, AMC's Better Call Saul teases all roads leading to Jimmy McGill, AMC previews its adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix previews its series take on Michael Connelly's Mickey Haller on The Lincoln Lawyer, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, April 7, 2022:

G4 Officially Launches Its Own Channel On YouTube TV

Saturday Night Live Host Jake Gyllenhaal Checks In from SNL Read-Thru

Doctor Who Shares New "Sea Devils" Images; BBC America Confirms Time

NXT's Nash Carter Released By WWE For Domestic Abuse Allegations

The Flash: Grant Gustin In, Ezra Miller Out (Opinion); S08E10 Preview

Obi-Wan, Andor & The Mandalorian Set for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Giveaway: Win A DVD Copy Of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4

The Walking Dead S11P02 Finale Poster Gives Us Serious OG TWD Vibes

Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk, AMC Networks Developing New Series

NXT 2.0 Recap 4/5: Bron Breakker Vs. Gunther For The NXT Title

Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow & More vs [SPOILER] in Arrowverse Event

Locke & Key Showrunners Confirm Season 3 Series End; Preview Images

Orphan Black: Echoes Gets AMC Greenlight; Spinoff Set for 2023 Debut

It's Time to Give Dragon Ball Z's Underrated Hero Yamcha A Break

Animal Kingdom S06 Teaser: The Codys Return for a Final Run This June

See Behind The Curtain of South Park With This Style Guide

Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser: All Roads Lead Back to Jimmy McGill

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Anne Rice Adapt Previews Lestat & More

The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey Haller Hits The Streets of Netflix This May

The Masked Singer S07E05 Preview; Masks/Clues Updated; Giuliani Watch

Samoa Joe to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite Tonight

Severance: Adam Scott-Starring Apple TV+ Series Gets Season 2 Order

Frasier: Hyde Pierce & Neuwirth on "Abstract" Revival Question & More

Star Trek: Picard EPs Tease S03/TNG Cast – "These Aren't Just Cameos"

Steven Moffat Updates Inside Man/David Tennant; New Peter Capaldi Show

Rick and Morty, Punisher/Luke Cage, Barry & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

