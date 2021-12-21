Legion, Community, Euphoria, SNL & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 Dec 21

Closed off from love, I didn't need the pain/Once or twice was enough and it was all in vain/Time starts to pass, before you know it, you're frozen, ooh/But something happened for the very first time with you/My heart melts into the ground, found something true/And everyone's looking 'round, thinking I'm going crazy, oh/But I don't care what they say/I'm in love with you/They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth/My heart's crippled by the vein that I keep on closing/You cut me open and I/Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love/I keep bleeding, I keep, keep bleeding love/Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love/You cut me open/Oh yeah… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Leona Lewis for "Bleeding Love" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes HBO Max's Legion of Super-Heroes, NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL) & Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson's NYE Countdown, CBS' The Equalizer & Chris Noth, HBO's Euphoria, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix & NBC's Community, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, December 21, 2021:

HBO Max Puts Brian Bendis To Work On A Legion Of Super-Heroes TV Show

Kane Explains How A Bad Wig Destroyed The "Imposter Kane" Angle

Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson NYE: Brandi Carlile, Saweetie & More

WWE Raw Preview: Finally, It's Dolph Ziggler's Time to Shine

The Equalizer: CBS Fires Chris Noth "Effective Immediately"

Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Solves "The Mystery of Shirley's Purse"

Saturday Night Live: Lorne Michaels Saying "Buh-Bye" with Season 50?

The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Date Moved Up to End of January

Jim Ross Makes It Clear He Is Not A Fan Of WWE's 24/7 Championship

Euphoria Season 2 Official Trailer: Ali's Important Question for Rue

Will "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Be a Part of WrestleMania This April?

Hawkeye: Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld on Impact of Yelena's Return

The Masked Singer Previews This Week's Season 6 Christmas Singalong

Doctor Who Star on Jodie Whittaker's Final Run: "Tears Will Be Shed"

Hawkeye: Yelena Belova aka Black Widow Earns Key Art Poster High Honor

WWE Celebrates Best of Ruthless Aggression on Peacock This Week

The Punisher: Why Jon Bernthal Was "Perfect", Future Storylines & More

The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases Official Teaser, Preview Images

Head of the Class: HBO Max Gives Reboot Failing Grade After One Season

Doctor Who: Last Christmas Gifted Us Steven Moffat's Best Special

Spitting Image Live To Be A New Stage Show In London's West End

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Leona Lewis – Bleeding Love (US Version – Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vzo-EL_62fQ)