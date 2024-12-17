Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, yellowstone
Yellowstone Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 17th of December, 2024
News of a Yellowstone series finale topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
News of a Yellowstone series finale topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Yellowstone Series Finale and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Post Appears to Confirm Series Finale
- X-Men Gets a "Manhunt" Crossover in Eight Parts in March 2025
- The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection Arrives This February
- An Evening with Dua Lipa: Our Preview for Tonight's CBS Concert Event
- Paul Allor & Luca Claretti Launch a New Marvel Rivals Comic Book
- New Gods #1 Preview: Parenting in a Cosmic Warzone
- Breaking Down the Comic Book Creator Credits For Kraven The Hunter
- Superman Teaser to Leap Tall Buildings in a Single Bound This Thursday
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator on Making DS9's "Garashir" Happen
- Marvel Rivals Reveals New Winter Celebration Event
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- André Anderson Hired as Head of Sales & Retailer Relations for Dstlry
- Marvel & Disney Ask What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were Avengers?
- Patrick Zircher's Solomon Kane Leads Into 2025 Conan Event
- IDW Original Group Editor Maggie Howell Jumps to Ignition Press
- Webtoon Appoints Shane Mang To Push Webcomic Spinoff Merchandise
- Queen Camilla Presents Prize to Lucie Bryon for Thieves Graphic Novel
- Dragonlance Chronicles Collection- the Daily LITG, 16th December, 2024
LITG one year ago, Weapon X-Men
- Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024
- A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special: The Best SNL Holiday Sketch
- Courtesy Of Bleeding Cool, Image Comics Full Solicits for March 2024
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman No Longer Posting, Replying on Twitter/X
- Jeopardy! Unexpectedly Parts Ways with This Host: Who Is Mayim Bialik?
- To Me, My X-Men! Cyclops Kicks Off Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wave 2
- War Rages with LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return
- Immortal Thor Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 16th December 2023
- Boulet's Notes: Back In Time from Oni Press
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- PrintWatch: Batman: The Life Of Robin & The Curse Of One-Eyed Jenny
- Winnie-The-Pooh Gets A Graphic Novel From Drawn & Quarterly in 2024
- The Wrong Earth Returns In Ahoy Comics' March 2024 Solicits
- McComsey & Cunha's Little Black Book in AWA March 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics Solicits Dropped in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2023
LITG two years ago, Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings
- After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
- Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics For New Project
- The Return Of DC/Vertigo House Of Secrets – Just Not From DC
- Action Lab Issues Statement Against Princeless Comic Creators
- Nightwing To Lead A Replacement For The Justice League In 2023?
- James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done
- When Your $250 DC Comics Joker & Harley Statue Is Missing Harley Quinn
- The X-Cellent Returns to Marvel for 5 More Issues in March
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses "Extremely Toxic Male Set"
- Stargirl/Titans Crossover Is Either Happening or The Best Swerve Ever
- Wonder Woman Joins the Fight in Sensation Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Chip Mosher & David Steinberger to Announce ComiXology Killer in 2023?
- Biggest Baddest Batman #131 Spoilers Around (Batspoilers)
- DC Comics March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations- More Than Just Batman
- 2023 Will See Amanda Waller Going After Every Superhero & Supervillain
- Young Justice's The Light to be the Big Bad for DC Comics in 2023?
- Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time Rescheduled For March 2023
- Almost All Of Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Adam Dant Maps Out Humanity, Currently at Blacks Club in London
- Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye
- Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
- Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021
- Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends
- The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)
- Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022
- Todd McFarlane's First Batman Cover Graded & Up For Auction
- Rogues: A New DC Black Label Series That Doesn't Star Batman Or Joker
- Moon Knight, Bad Batch S02, No Mandalorian? Disney+ 2022 Updates
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- Superman #1 CGC 7.0 Sells for Record $2,604,750 at ComicConnect
- John Barber's Last Day As IDW Editor-In-Chief Is Tomorrow
- Image to Publish Slumber by Tyler Burton Smith and Vanessa Cardinali
- Wolverine Stars in New Marvel Unlimited Holiday Special
- Dark Horse Comics Publish Mike Mignola & Greg Hinkle's Radio Spaceman
- Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers In 2022
- Full Free Comic Book Day Titles For 7th May 2022
- Die!Namite Never Dies Continues Dynamite Comics Zombie Crossover
- One Superman #1 Will Sell For Over $2 Million Today, The Other Won't
- NFTWatch: Zoop Steps Up To Appeal To Kickstarter Boycott
- The Watcher Gets His Own Reckoning War Tie-In at Marvel in March
- Exclusive: Donny Cates Will Be In Crossover #13 As Well
- Who Needs Rainforests When You Can Have Sweet Vision NFTs?
- Hulk Goes Red In CGC Copy Taking Bids At ComicConnect
- Nick Dragotta & Caleb Goellner's Ghost Cage From Image in March 2022
- Greg Capullo Has A New Project With Donny Cates – Or Maybe Dan Slott
- Rogues: A New DC Black Label Series That Doesn't Star Batman Or Joker
- Leigh Bardugo's Shadow And Bone Darkling Origin To Be A Graphic Novel
- A Tale Of Three Copies Of Hulk #1, CGC Slabbed, At Auction Today
- Tini Howard/Bob Quinn Knights Of X, Benjamin Percy/Robert Gill X-Force
- Robin Tells Batman About Bernard in The Daily LITG 16th December 2021
LITG four years ago,Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes
- Wonder Woman 1984 Mid-Credit Scene Revealed (Major Spoilers)
- Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: First Appearance of Wonder Woman 1984's Asteria?
- Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures
- Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
- Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #3: Kyurem Again
- NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
- Defeating Jessie & James In Pokémon GO: December 2020 Teams
- Brian Bendis Teases Post-Superman Work; Is He Writing Justice League?
- Batman Gives Fanservice – The Daily LITG, 16th December 2020
- New Beta Ray Bill Comic By Daniel Warren Johnson in March 2021
- Yet Another DC Comics Anthology, Superman: Red & Blue, For March 2021
- Silk #1 From Marvel In March – Off The MIA List
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the New Writer of Superman and Action Comics
- Magical Boy: Scholastic to bring Tapas Webcomic Series to Print
- New Mutants #14 Integrates With The Rest Of X-Men (Spoilers)
- 2000 AD: Future Shocks Radio is Live with Alan Moore Christmas Story!
- J Michael Straczynski's Together We Will Go – A Novel For July 2021
- The Hands – New Big Bad Of The DC Universe (Death Metal #6 Spoilers)
- Nightwing #77, The Most Political Comic This Year Targets DC Owners?
- Will Catwoman Rescue Poison Ivy For Harley Quinn? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Teases The Future Of Black Cat With Nina Vakueva
- Cory Walker's Kickfight – Another Comic In Solid Blood #17 Universe
LITG five years ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end
And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.
- The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
- Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
- "American Gods" Season 3: Mousa Kraish "Wasn't Asked to Come Back"
- DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
- This Week's Comics Shipment Could Be The Biggest Of The Year
- "Watchmen": Damon Lindelof Offers Post-Finale Season 2 Thoughts
- Capcom Announces Seth To Join "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition"
LITG six years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural
And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.
- Doctor Who's Susan Foreman: Doctor's Granddaughter, First Companion
- Supernatural Season 14: Looking Back on Our "Lucky 13" Episodes
- Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
- What Does Loki Think of His Future? Next Week's Infinity Wars Finale
- Of Course Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther
- Bart Sears, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First
- Matt Hollingsworth, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd
- Beau Smith, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.
- Andy Mushynsky, inker on GI Joe and Transformers
- Ronn Sutton, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin
- Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.
