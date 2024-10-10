Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC

NYCC 2024: ReedPop, Paragon Livestreaming Main Stage Panels for Free

ReedPop and Paragon Creative Agency will be livestreaming a number of Main Stage and Empire Stage panels during NYCC 2024 - for free!

For those of you who can't make it out to the East Coast for New York Comic Con (NYCC, running October 17-20) later this month, ReedPop and Paragon Creative Agency are teaming up to livestream some of the biggest panels from the four-day pop culture extravaganza – for free! That right, a number of Main Stage and Empire Stage panels will be available for viewing in real-time online – in fact, here's what ReedPop had to say about the new deal to Variety exclusively: "Viewers can watch via two concurrent streams for both the Main and Empire stages each day on Popverse, ReedPop's pop culture news site, and ReedPop's YouTube pages and NYCC social channels, as well as on our media partner's Screenrant, Collider, CBR, The Illuminerdi and Nerdist's social channels. Once the livestreams have ended, Popverse members will have VOD access to rewatch their favorite panels and iconic moments from past ReedPop conventions in the ReedPop video archive." Here's a look at what's on tap – including panels for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 6 and for DC Studios' James Gunn and his team to talk all things Creature Commandos – and maybe some other news that the DCU has been making?

– Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season Eight Sneak Peek (Thursday, October 17, 4:45 PM)

– Outlander Season Seven Part Two Preview (Thursday, October 17, 6:30 PM)

– Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building (Friday, October 18, 2:30 PM)

– Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants 25th Anniversary Celebration (Friday, October 18, 11:00 AM)

– The Simpsons (Saturday, October 19, 11:30 AM)

– Max Original Animation Presents: Creature Commandos (Saturday, October 19, 4:45 PM)

– Fox Entertainment Presents Grimsburg (Sunday, October 20, 12:45 PM)

– Goosebumps: New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills )Sunday, October 20, 2:30 PM)

"We're thrilled to be working with Paragon Creative Agency to bring NYCC's highly-anticipated programming to fans globally," shared ReedPop comics portfolio vice president Kristina Rogers. "This partnership allows us to uplevel our streaming experience and continue honoring our commitment to amplify fandom globally and crafting events that provide an immersive experience." Paragon Creative Agency co-founders James Shaughnessy and Rob Talbert added, "Paragon is proud to lend our expertise to amplify the legacy of NYCC and its partner's content for the first time ever to a global audience. We have really exciting plans in store that will deliver content to fandoms worldwide through strategic media partnerships and a vast, relevant network of co-streamers, something that's never been done before for NYCC."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!