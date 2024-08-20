Posted in: TV | Tagged: countdown, newlitg

Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 20th of August, 2024

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for yesterday.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles on Countdown tops Bleeding Cool's popular stories.

Review of major entertainment and pop culture news from yesterday.

Highlights of top ten trending stories including TV, comics, and collectibles.

Flashbacks of significant posts from the past five years in pop culture.

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman as God

LITG three years ago: Eternals Trailed

LITG four years ago, Squidbillies, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and the future of Thor

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. And we also get an idea of where Thor was heading to…

LITG five years ago, the teasing of the return of One More Day began here… and ends with Kindred.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kirk Chritton, writer of Die Kamikaze

writer of Die Kamikaze Gavin Higginbotham, writer for Savage Dragon

writer for Savage Dragon Kat Rocha , publisher of 01Publishing

, publisher of 01Publishing Sean Kleefeld, comics journalist

comics journalist Mike Pallotta, Creative Executive, Unscripted TV, Podcasts, and Consumer Products, DC Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!