Rick and Morty, Devil May Care, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s Win or Lose, The Boys/Supernatural, HBO's Lanterns, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's Devil May Cry, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, SNL/Morgan Wallen, HBO's The White Lotus, Hulu's The Testaments, NBC's Night Court, ABC's Will Trent, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF, Netflix's Black Mirror, Charmed/Pretty Little Liars, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's The Office, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 2, 2025:

The Rookie: Highlights from Melissa O'Neil's Instagram Takeover

Superman/Krypto Dynamic Spotlighted in CinemaCon 2025 Sneak Peek

Win or Lose: Pixar Animator Posts Kai's Original Trans Storyline Look

The Boys: Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki Have Some "Winchester" Fun

Lanterns: Chris Coy Set to Guest Star in HBO, DC Studios Series

Doctor Who Being Called "Woke" a Badge of Honor, Not an Insult: Sethu

RuPaul's Drag Race: Liza Minnelli Set for Season 17 Finale Appearance

Devil May Cry Season 1 Music Includes Limp Bizkit, Green Day & More

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 E02: "Le Medecin" Preview: Thony's Dilemma

SNL/Morgan Wallen Update: Joe Jonas Has Now Entered The Conversation

The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Getting a 90-Minute Upgrade

The Testaments: "The Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Gets Hulu Series Order

Night Court Gets Disco Fever in Our S03E14: "Hot to Trot" Preview

Will Trent: Our S03E12 "You're the Worst Person In the World" Preview

The Rookie: Our Updated S07E12: "April Fools," Season 7 Previews

Dexter Prequel Series "Original Sin" Wraps Up Season 2 Order

Rick and Morty: More Season 8 Details; April Fool's Day Images, Recap

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Very Special" Ep. 404 Filming Begins

Inside No 9's Stage/Fright Goes On Tour Around UK From September 2025

Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF: Lilly Wachowski Wraps Occult Docuseries

Black Mirror, Amber Ruffin/WHCD, Kid Rock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Charmed Star Combs on "Pretty Little Liars" Experience Being Different

The Last of Us Season 2 Vibe? Think "The Empire Strikes Back": Mazin

The Office 20th Anniversary Gets Chili's Themed Restaurant Location

