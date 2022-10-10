Rick and Morty Wait, Titans, Doom Patrol & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I fly like paper, get high like planes/If you catch me at the border I got visas in my name/If you come around here, I make 'em all day/I get one done in a second if you wait… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to M.I.A. for "Paper Planes" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty making us wait until November 20th, HBO Max's Doom Patrol up to its butts in trouble in its fourth season teaser; and HBO Max's Titans previewing Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor, Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood, Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem & Gar's (Ryan Potter) new supersuit.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Walking Dead, The CW's The Winchesters, Oscar Isaac/Moon Knight, Paramount+'s Transformers: EarthSpark, Netflix's Wednesday, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Amazon's Good Omens 2, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, October 10, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 6 Review: It's All The Dinosaurs' Fault!

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2: What Being a Vampire Means

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 18: Commonwealth's King Joffrey Problem

Titans Season 4 Sneak Preview: Mother Mayhem Lives Up to Her Name

Titans Season 4 Sneak Peek: Lex Luthor's Looking for A Family Reunion

Titans Season 4 Official Teaser: Oh Yes, There Will Be Blood

Doom Patrol Really Needs to Get Its Butts in Order: Season 4 Teaser

The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Cast as Sam Campbell (VIDEO)

Oscar Isaac Confirms "It Is Not the Last We've Heard of" Moon Knight

Transformers: EarthSpark Official Trailer Released; Voice Cast Updated

Wednesday Preview Images Include Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci & More

BBC Releases New Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor Images

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 14 Disarm the Time Bomb: Anya Saves the Day

Good Omens 2: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm Talk Star Status

The Rookie: Fillion Welcomes Lisseth Chavez; Season 5 Ep. 3 Preview

Saturday Night Live Review: Gleeson, Googly Eyes, Willow With The Save

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 2 Action Goes Plus Ultra; Mirko Shines

Cobra Kai: Griffin Santopietro on Embracing Spotlight, Family Dynamics

She-Hulk Episode 8 Review: Exploring Uniquely Female Betrayals & Fears

