Star Trek Universe, Bray Wyatt, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You see, tonight, it could go either way/Hearts balanced on a razor blade/We are designed to love and break/And to rinse and repeat it all again/I get stuck when the world's too loud/And things don't look up when you're going down/I know your arms are reaching out/From somewhere beyond the clouds/You make me feel/Like my troubled heart is a million miles away/You make me feel/Like I'm drunk on stars and we're dancing out into space/Celestial/Celestial… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Ed Sheeran for "Celestial" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes "Star Trek" (Picard, Discovery & Prodigy) dropping huge news & previews, Bray Wyatt bringing his unique brand of extreme back to the WWE, Misha Green's Lovecraft Country getting the respect it deserves, Amazon's The Boys revealing Vought & The Deep's (Chace Crawford) hypocritical way of celebrating National Octopus Day, the BBC previewing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's final run in "The Power of The Doctor," and HBO's The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey sharing what co-star Pedro Pascal wrote to her when filming wrapped.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek Universe, Bray Wyatt, Doctor Who & More

Plus, check out our additional coverage: WWE Extreme Rules, AMC's The Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: Dead City, Disney Channel/Disney+'s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, Amazon's The Peripheral, FOX's The Great North, NBC's Quantum Leap, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, October 9, 2022:

Bray Wyatt Makes Highly Anticipated WWE Return at Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley to Retain Raw Title at Extreme Rules

Doctor Who 60th Events "Later This Year": BBC News Spoiler or Typo?

The Walking Dead Finale Not Dropping Early: Thank You, AMC Networks

Ronda Rousey Beats Liv Morgan for Women's Title at Extreme Rules

The Walking Dead: Dead City Images Find Negan On The Outs With Maggie

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 Set; Key Art, Theme Song Shared

The Walking Dead: Dead City April 2023; Exploring TWD Comics Future

Star Trek: Picard New Final Season Trailer, Lore & Moriarty Return

Star Trek: Prodigy New Midseason Trailer, Ronny Cox Returns as Jellico

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 First Look Released; 3 New Cast Members

The Last of Us: Ramsey Shares Pascal's Note to Her at Filming Wrap

American Horror Story: NYC Key Art Profiles Lourd, LuPone & Mantello

3 Battle of the Belts IV Results That Ruined The Chadster's Weekend

The Boys Season 4: And On World Octopus Day, Vought?!? Too Soon!

4 Highlights From AEW Rampage That Really Cheesed The Chadster Off

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Offers Insight Into Series Beyond Season 2

Cobra Kai: Griffin Santopietro on Cast Bonding, Chozen Training & More

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 7 Review: A Quest For Neil

Lovecraft Country: Looking Back at Misha Green's S02 Plans & Beyond

The Boys: Cameron Crovetti Talks Ryan, Homelander/Butcher & Backgammon

The Peripheral: Amazon, William Gibson Sci-Fi Drama Trailer Released

The Great North Season 3 Ep. 2 Review: Bring On The Dinosaurs

Quantum Leap: Why Reboots Struggle with Balancing The Old & The New

Cobra Kai: Hilary Swank Still Waiting on Call for Julie Pierce Return

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer: Her Final Battle Begins

