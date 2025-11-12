Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Reacher

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2025

Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Reacher Season 4 tops Bleeding Cool headlines as viewers discuss fight fatigue with Alan Ritchson

Catch up on the ten most-read pop culture and comic stories trending on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Relive the hottest industry gossip from the past seven years with Lying In The Gutters archives

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and daily newsletter sign-up for the latest Reacher updates

Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Reacher Fight Fatigue and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In the LITG one year ago, DC Gossip

LITG two years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG three years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG four years ago, Superman or Captain Britain

LITG five years ago, DC Bloodbath

LITG six years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenuous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG seven years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion

comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.

creator of Samurai Squirrel. Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics

– Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.

of the University of North Florida. Nick Defina , founder of Septagon Studios.

, founder of Septagon Studios. Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!