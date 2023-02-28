South Park, Buffy, Cobra Kai, YJ, SNL & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, Young Justice, South Park, Ted Lasso, Buffy, Breaking Bad, The Last of Us, SNL, and lots more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Sean Paul with "Temperature," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz clarifying that it wasn't Netflix who ended the series, Dead Boy Detectives offering hope for the future of HBO Max's Young Justice, Comedy Central's South Park teasing Randy's new obsession in a promo for this week's episode, Apple TV+ releasing the official trailer for the Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso Season 3, Paramount+ releasing a streaming trailer that included some early looks at Fatal Attraction, Sarah Michelle Gellar sharing a Buffy the Vampire Slayer flashback of Pedro Pascal, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston explaining why Trump's MAGA slogan is racist, Saturday Night Live host Woody Harrelson doubling-down on anti-vaxxer mess (and not knowing what "anarchist" means), and Disney+'s The Mandalorian EPs discussing Cara Dune's Gina Carano-free future possibilities.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, USA Network's WWE Raw, CBS' Ghosts, The CW's Gotham Knights, Netflix's Pokémon Concierge, BBC/Amazon's The Night Manager, Netflix's FUBAR, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 28, 2023:

The Mandalorian EPs on Addressing Cara Dune's Gina Carano-Free Future

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses

The Last of Us: Ramsey & Reid on Ellie/Riley Dynamic, Troll Backlash

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Livestream Pre-Show/Post Show Announced

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston on Why MAGA Slogan Is Racist Remark

WWE Raw Preview: Lita in a Championship Match Tonight, More

SNL: Self-Proclaimed Anarchist Woody Harrelson Goes Anti-Vaxxer Again

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares "Buffy"/Pedro Pascal Reminder (RIP Eddie)

Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 16 Sneak Previews, S02E17 Overview Released

Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins on Harvey Dent's Journey to Duality

Pokémon Day: Netflix Teaser Previews Stop-Motion Series "Concierge"

The Night Manager: Hiddleston Series Gets Seasons 2 & 3 Green Light

Star Trek: Picard Posts Images for Season 3 Ep. 3 "Seventeen Seconds"

Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Trailer Previews Jackson, Caplan Series

Ted Lasso Channels The Rolling Stones for Season 3 Official Trailer

South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets

Dead Boy Detectives Deal Offers Clue to Possible Young Justice Future

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Clarifies Series End; Not Done With "Miyagiverse"

The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 8 "When We Are In Need" Promo; S01E07 BTS

FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Releases Teaser, Preview Images

