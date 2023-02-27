The Walking Dead: Dead City in The Daily LITG, 27th February 2023

A quick LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as other years, and which comic book industry birthdays are hitting today.

Welcome to the Daily LITG.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Previews "A Whole New World"
  2. A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
  3. Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
  4. SNL: Woody Harrelson Wraps Rambling Monologue on Anti-Vaxxer Note
  5. X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
  6. Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
  7. ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
  8. Jack Black: The DCU Superman That James Gunn Needs & Deserves (Video) 
  9. Ray Buffer Charged Over Golden Age Comics Theft Allegations
  10. The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker & Mandip Gill Doctor Who Panel at LSCC

  1. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  2. GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
  3. Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
  4. Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
  5. New Making Of Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar Video Released
  6. 5 HQ Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  7. Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
  8. First Look Inside Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez
  9. Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
  10. Belen Ortega Teases Return Of Tim Drake And Bernard Dowd Together
  11. Radiant Black Spins Off New Series The Dead Lucky from Image in 2022
  12. Rodney Barnes, Georges Jeanty Adapt Star Wars: Mandalorian For Marvel
  13. London Spring Comic Con Ho! The Daily LITG, 26th of February 2022

LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision

whedon
LITG: WarnerMedia

  1. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
  2. WandaVision SPOILERS Push John Byrne West Coast Avengers on eBay
  3. Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
  4. Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
  5. Wonder Woman on Dr Manhattan – or Dan DiDio? Infinite Frontier #0
  6. 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
  7. DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule
  8. DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
  9. Chappelle's Show: Eddie Murphy Reflects Basketball Game vs Prince
  10. TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Articuno Pokémon Cards
  11. DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule
  12. Chariot: AWA Studios Previews Variant Covers for New Series
  13. Ha Ha, Harley And Hollow Heart – Thank FOC It's Friday 26th February
  14. Deadpool: Black, White & Blood Begins In August 2021
  15. Wonder Woman on Dr Manhattan – or Dan DiDio? Infinite Frontier #0
  16. Static by Vita Ayala, Chris Cross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey – DC/Milestone
  17. DC Publish Fortnite/Batman Comic With Unlock Codes, New Harley Quinn
  18. Thomas King Adapts Borders as Graphic Novel With Natasha Donovan
  19. Kev F Sutherland Runs Free Comic Art Masterclasses On Wednesday
  20. Last Ronin, High Republic, Friend Of The Devil Top Advance Reorders
  21. Preview: Steve McNiven Art from Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
  22. John Byrne Gets His Credit In WandaVision – As Does Jim Shooter

LITG three years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

  1. "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
  2. Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
  3. Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
  4. "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
  5. New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
  6. Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)
  7. Welcome To Leviathan Country (Leviathan Dawn #1 Spoilers)
  8. The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
  9. What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
  10. Why Can't The X-Men Sleep At Night? (X-Men #7, Giant-Sized X-Men #1, New Mutants #8, X-Force #8, X-Men/Fantastic Four #2 Spoilers)

LITG four years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

  1. Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
  2. Did 'Gotham' Already Introduce A New Bat-Family Member? [THEORY]
  3. The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
  4. All of Funko's ECCC 2019 Exclusives in One Place
  5. The Reading Difference Between Digital and Print in Nightwing #57

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.
  • Jeff Smith, creator of Bone
  • Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor
  • Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate
  • Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer

