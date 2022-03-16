Star Trek, Ms. Marvel, LOT, FTWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 Mar 22

Will I wake up? Some dream I made up/No, I guess it's reality./What will change us? Or will we mess up/Our only chance to connect with a dream?/Say a prayer for me/(Say a prayer for me)/Say a prayer for me/Say a prayer for me/(Say a prayer for me)/I'm buried by the sound/Of a world of human wreckage/In a world of human wreckage/In a world of human wreckage/Where I'm lost and I'm found and I can't touch the ground/I'm plowed into the sound… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Sponge for "Plowed" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & William Shatner welcome Paul Wesley as the new Kirk, Scrubs stars Donald Faison & Zach Braff talk The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Blue Beetle, Mark Hamill welcomes Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi star Grant Feely aka Youn Luke Skywalker, a preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead welcomes back Kim Dickens's Madison, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel drops a trailer & a June release date, the WWE's Edge continues weirding us out, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: William Shatner & Paul Wesley Kirk-Bond

The Walking Dead: JDM, Singing Walkers Honor Greg Nicotero's Birthday

Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Makes Sure Season 3 Earns That TV-MA

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Taps Paul Wesley As Kirk

Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle

Supernatural Prequel Pilot Welcomes Nida Khurshid & Jojo Fleites

Obi-Wan: Mark Hamill Offers Grant Feely His Luke Skywalker Support

Star Trek: Picard S02E03 Images: 2024 Los Angeles Holds The Answer

Star Trek: Discovery S04 Finale Images: Can Earth & Ni'Var Be Saved?

Rick and Morty & Wendy's Las Vegas "Mayhem"; Pickle Rick Gets Frosty

Titans Season 4: Boris Mojsovski Confirms Directing Eps 403 & 404

NXT 2.0 Preview 3/15: The Road To Stand & Deliver Rages On

Fear the Walking Dead S07 Trailer: Madison's Back & In Serious Trouble

Cody Rhodes Fails to Appear on WWE Raw Again

The Walking Dead DoP Confirms 2 Weeks of Series Finale Filming Remain

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Confirms Moffat/Nutter Series This May

Oooh, Look What You Made Edge Do

Ms. Marvel Official Trailer & Key Art Released; Hits Disney+ This June

What Obi-Wan Can Learn From Peacemaker to Avoid Being Boba Fett

True Blood Star Ryan Kwanten Talks Series Legacy, Reboot Interest

Obi-Wan, Harley Quinn & RIP Scott Hall: BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 Mar 22

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E14 Review: Candy Feeds The Musical Soul

The Great North Season 2 E14 Review: Perfect Storm of Theater Kids

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.