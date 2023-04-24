From Pavel Chekov to Anton Chekov in The Daily LITG 24th of April 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past few years, as well as which comic book folk have a birthday today.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
- Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart "Made 2 Conditions" Before "Picard" Return
- Star Trek: Picard Cast Reacts to Michelle Yeoh's "Section 31" Return
- The Flash: Amell Talks "Extra Thing" Pitched for Arrow Return, Olicity
- Street Fighter Swimsuit Special In Udon's July 2023 Solicits
- DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next"
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Joe Simon & Jack Kirby's Earliest Team Up on Blue Bolt, up for Auction
- Several Classic Hillman Issues of Airboy and Valkyrie, up for Auction
- PrintWatch: No/One, The Ambassadors, Junk Rabbit & Nemesis Reprinted
- Rebel Grrrls Agendas in Keenspot July 2023 Solicits
- Wolverton Debuts Spacehawk in Target Comics #5, up for Auction
- Marvel Reprints 2018's Star Wars Thrawn After eBay Sales Top $3000
- Pandora Gets A Collection in Frank Miller Presents July 2023 Solicits
- Mega City Max Targets Young Adults in Rebellion July 2023 Solicits
- Carl Burgos' Other Android Hero, Target Comics White Streak at Auction
- Magneto Attacks Attention in The Daily LITG, 23rd of April 2023
LITG one year ago, Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
- It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
- The Dishonesty Of The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Posts Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder
- Arrow: Stephen Amell Brings Oliver Queen's Hooded Justice to TikTok
- Legends of Tomorrow/Arrowverse Crossover: Sara & Ava Moment & More
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
- Cullen Bunn's Bloodborne Lady Of Lanterns in Titan July 2022 Solicits
- Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
- First Look: Tenth Doctor Returns for Doctor Who 2022 Special
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors
- What The Justice League #75 Acetate Cover Is Hiding
- Philip Bond's Eve Stranger Booms On eBay After BBC Studios Deal
- The Vampire Slayer #2 To Reveal Origin of Willow, The Vampire Slayer
- All-Out Avengers Begins Its Journey On Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Venom To Be A Magical Being In The Marvel Universe? FCBD Spoilers
- Writers Of Carnival Row Spin Off Comic Book Series In July 2022
- Promethee Prequel in Ablaze July 2022 Solicits
- Spider-Norman In The Daily LITG, 23rd Of April 2022
- 2000AD Sci-Fi Special Gets Musical in Rebellion July 2022 Solicits
LITG two years ago, Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel
- New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
- Image Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations in Full
- Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
- DC Launches New Horror Imprint, Called DC Horror, For The Conjuring
- Brian Azzarello & Alex Maleev's Black Label Suicide Squad: Get Joker
- Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
- Frank Cho's Fight Girls #1 Finally Launches In AWA July 2021 Solicits
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual
- Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: Glenn Fabry Variant Covers
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation Launches in Titan July 2021 Solicits
- Sas Milledge's Mamo, LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood in Boom July Solicits
- Will The New Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Hit $300 Today?
- Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
- Justin Roiland's Orcs in Space, Rick & Morty in Oni July 2021 Solicits
- Eric Palicki & Wendell Cavalcanti's Black's Myth #1 From Ahoy Comics
- Final Copies Of Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio Hardcover, Discounted
- Black Lightning's Charles Holland's Superlawyer Comic Cassidy's Secret
- Dave Sim Suggests Owning Unethical Spider-Vark Could Be A Hate Crime
- LaToya Morgan and Kevin Smith on Next Week's Previews Covers
- Bye Bye Hawkeye – The Daily LITG, 23rd April 2021
LITG three years ago, the Civil War bribes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics.
- Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
- Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
- When is a 1st Printing Not a 1st Printing? When It's From DC Comics
- Copy of Rarest Pulped League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #1 Hits eBay
- Nightwing #70 Allocated – the Latest From UCS and Lunar Comics
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Green Arrow and the Canaries: Beth Schwartz Talks Arrow Spinoff Status
- Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tyler Forrest Martin, creative director of Godhead Comics
- Danie Ware, SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet
- Randy Carpenter, small press creator on Cynicalman, Zot!, The Death Of Antisocialman
- Ralph Griffith, artist on Oz and The Realm
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
