Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, The Rookie & Mister Miracle: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Bridgerton, Mister Miracle, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Tomb Raider, Severance, and more!

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 deals with "Episode 9" rumors and gets a heartfelt tribute from Hideo Kojima.

The Rookie releases some Chenford bloopers plus a preview of Season 8’s premiere episode.

Mister Miracle’s animation looks to match comic book artist Mitch Gerads' style, with more updates inside.

TV and streaming news round-up: Bridgerton Season 4, Doctor Who returns, Tomb Raider casting, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/AEW, Stranger Things 5, Bridgerton, Mister Miracle, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Tomb Raider, Late-Night: Trump & Venezuela, High Potential, Will Trent, Severance, Hideo Kojima & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 7th, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: Multiple Title Changes on First Raw of 2025

Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? So, About That "Mysterious Episode"

Bridgerton Season 4: Sophie Baek Longs for Just One Night of Fantasy

Mister Miracle: Mitch Gerads' Art Sets Bar for Show's Animation: King

The Batman: Part II – Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join The Cast

Um, Actually Confirms Season 11 Launch in Two Weeks

The Rookie: ABC Drops Some Prime "Chenford" Bloopers Ahead of Season 8

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor & Yaz Return in "Ride or Die"

Stranger Things Returns To Dead By Daylight For a New Chapter

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Trailer Previews Chris Chibnall Series

Tomb Raider: Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs & More Join Series Cast

Avengers: Doomsday – X-Men Teaser Trailer Officially Released

Late-Night Takes on Trump/Venezuela, Kennedy Center Ratings & More

Patrick Dane, Former Managing Editor Of Bleeding Cool Has Died Aged 34

Bridgerton, The Beauty, CPB/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Rookie Goes Global Tonight! Our S08E01: "Czech Mate" Preview

High Potential: Our S02E08: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" Preview

Will Trent Is Back Tonight! Our S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" Preview

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Would Be Open to Sansa Return

Severance Creator Dan Erickson Offers Season 3/Series Update & More

Hideo Kojima Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Stranger Things After Finale

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!