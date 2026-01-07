Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Stranger Things 5, The Rookie & Mister Miracle: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Bridgerton, Mister Miracle, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Tomb Raider, Severance, and more!
- Stranger Things 5 deals with "Episode 9" rumors and gets a heartfelt tribute from Hideo Kojima.
- The Rookie releases some Chenford bloopers plus a preview of Season 8’s premiere episode.
- Mister Miracle’s animation looks to match comic book artist Mitch Gerads' style, with more updates inside.
- TV and streaming news round-up: Bridgerton Season 4, Doctor Who returns, Tomb Raider casting, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
WWE Raw Review: Multiple Title Changes on First Raw of 2025
Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? So, About That "Mysterious Episode"
Bridgerton Season 4: Sophie Baek Longs for Just One Night of Fantasy
Mister Miracle: Mitch Gerads' Art Sets Bar for Show's Animation: King
The Batman: Part II – Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join The Cast
Um, Actually Confirms Season 11 Launch in Two Weeks
The Rookie: ABC Drops Some Prime "Chenford" Bloopers Ahead of Season 8
Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor & Yaz Return in "Ride or Die"
Stranger Things Returns To Dead By Daylight For a New Chapter
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Trailer Previews Chris Chibnall Series
Tomb Raider: Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs & More Join Series Cast
Avengers: Doomsday – X-Men Teaser Trailer Officially Released
Late-Night Takes on Trump/Venezuela, Kennedy Center Ratings & More
Patrick Dane, Former Managing Editor Of Bleeding Cool Has Died Aged 34
The Rookie Goes Global Tonight! Our S08E01: "Czech Mate" Preview
High Potential: Our S02E08: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" Preview
Will Trent Is Back Tonight! Our S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" Preview
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Would Be Open to Sansa Return
Severance Creator Dan Erickson Offers Season 3/Series Update & More
Hideo Kojima Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Stranger Things After Finale
