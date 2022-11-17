Superman Worries; The Flash/Batwoman Team-Up: BCTV Daily Dispatch

We wanna rock right now/ We're The BCTV Daily Dispatch, and we came to get down/We're not internationally known/But We're known to rock the microphone! With respect to Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock for "It Takes Two" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Candice Patton & Javicia Leslie showing us how to do a The Flash/Batwoman crossover properly, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty going off the meta charts with the opening to S06E07, The CW's Superman & Lois not getting good vibes from Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails star Jensen Ackles going behind the scenes, Disney+ requiring a gender identification response to stream The Mighty Ducks, and Quentin Tarantino saying that he's eyeing 2023 as the year he films an eight-episode series (but didn't share details).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman Worries, The Flash/Batwoman Team & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, AMC's The Walking Dead, The Always Sunny Podcast, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, The CW's DC's Stargirl, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, AMC+'s Gangs of London, BritBox's Staged, FOX's Bob's Burgers & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, November 17, 2022:

Quentin Tarantino Eyeing 2023 8-Episode Series; "Sgt. Fury" Fan & More

The Elite Return to AEW to Challenge Death Triangle at Full Gear

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Lights Up Amazon's Prime Video In December

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Body Found; Ackles BTS

Star Trek: Prodigy Offers Meta-Murf-Osis Livestream Ahead of S01E14

The Walking Dead Finale Info; Melissa McBride-Approved Carol Ending

Tony Khan Offers a Prize to Increase AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales

The Always Sunny Podcast Team Member Sick; Livestream Rescheduled

American Horror Story: NYC Star Billie Lourd Shares Pre-Finale BTS Vid

AEW Dynamite Preview: Lineup for the Last Dynamite Before Full Gear

Why Does Disney+ Need Us to Gender Identify to Watch The Mighty Ducks?

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 Images: Jenny & Bo Go Poirot

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 "The Haunting" Images: Things Get Heated

Superman & Lois: Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU Comments A Bad Sign?

The Last of Us: HBO Series Heading to Brazil in December for CCXP 2022

Stranger Things 5: David Harbour on Juggling ST5, Thunderbolts Filming

Gangs of London Season 2 Exclusive Clip Previews Elliot's Return

Staged Season 3: Tennant and Sheen Are Returning Sooner Than You Think

Rick and Morty Face "Previously On" Trap in Season 6 Ep. 7 Meta Opener

The Flash/Batwoman: Javicia Leslie & Candice Patton's Best Team-Up Yet

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep.7 Review: VR Arcades & Family Bonding

