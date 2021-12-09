Supernatural, Star Trek, Hawkeye & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Dec 21

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear for "My Ex's Best Friend" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe, Netflix's Daredevil, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, "Star Trek" Host Wil Wheaton & Dave Chappelle, The CW's Supernatural, AMC's Better Call Saul, WWE's Corey Graves, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with reviews of USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0 and Peacock's Saved by the Bell.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, December 9, 2021:

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Billie Eilish During SNL Read-Thru

Star Trek Host Wil Wheaton Calls Out Dave Chappelle, Netflix & More

Star Wars: Amandla Stenberg Reportedly Joining "The Acolyte" Cast

The Flash "Armageddon Part 5" Preview: Mia Queen Takes Aim But At Who?

Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real

AEW Dynamite Preview: Kicking WWE When They're Down; So Unfair!

Big Sky S02E07: So We're Guessing Cassie & Jenny Haven't Seen "Se7en"?

WWE Raw Scores Lowest Rating Ever in Very Unfair Cable Numbers

Hawkeye: Matt Fraction Talks Series Role; [SPOILERS]: "She's Here"

WWE's Corey Graves Throws Massive Twitter Tantrum Over Mild Criticism

Supernatural: Kripke Solves Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Conundrum

WWE Announces First Class of Lucky College Athletes in NIL Program

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID Promo, Images Released

Cobra Kai Season 5 "Another Enormous Season" But "Not the End": Heald

The Book of Boba Fett Teaser: Some Unfinished Business on Tatooine

Walker: Independence in Development; Jared Padalecki to EP Prequel

The Nostalgia Is Strong With This Goof Troop Auction

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Production Cel Hits Auction

Alex Kurtzman Talks Star Trek Universe Crossovers; Section 31 Update

The Masked Singer Season 6 Previews Group B Finale; S06 Clues Updated

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support

BoJack Horseman Creator Takes On Netflix Over Chappelle for Good Cause

Cowboy Bebop: Ed, Space Battles, Fight Scenes & More Series Thoughts

Hawkeye Preview: Kate, Clint & Those Awkward Tea Time Talks

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0 and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

NXT 2.0 Recap 12/7: It's Time To Say Goodbye To Some Old Friends

Saved by the Bell Season 2 E06: A "Showgirl's" Deserving Redemption

