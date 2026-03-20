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The Boys, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/AI & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, The Boys, Doctor Who, Firefly, Good Omens 3, Tracker, Daredevil: Born Again, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest updates on The Boys Season 5, including premiere highlights and livestream details

Catch up on Doctor Who Showrunner's AI controversy and Good Omens 3’s feral Crowley finale preview

Dive into fresh news on Firefly’s animated series, Daredevil: Born Again, Tracker, and more

Explore sneak peeks, previews, and reviews from Regular Show, The Rookie, AEW, and top TV shows

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Regular Show, The Rookie, Will Trent, SNL UK, AEW Dynamite, Matlock, The Boys, Doctor Who, Firefly, Good Omens 3, Tracker, Bosch, Daredevil: Born Again, The Terror: Devil in Silver, Ghosts, The Pitt, Elsbeth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 20th, 2026:

Regular Show: "Lost Tapes" Countdown Video with Premiere Date Now MIA

The Rookie S08E12: "Spy Games" & S08E13: "The Thinker" Previews

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out What's Ahead with S04E12 & S04E13

SNL UK Host Tina Fey, Musical Guest Wet Leg in New On-Stage Promos

AEW Dynamite Review: Coffin Match, Will Ospreay, Revolution Fallout

Matlock: We've Got an Early Look at S02E12: "The Cavalry Isn't Coming"

The Boys Shares Video Highlights From Today's Season 5 World Premiere

The Boys S05 Premiere Livestream: Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy Highlights

AEW All In London Tickets On Sale as Promotion Hits New Creative Peak

Doctor Who Fans Aren't Finding Russell T Davies' AI Love Too "Amazing"

Firefly: Fillion Confirms Shep Return, Talks Animated Series Timeline

Good Omens 3: Crowley Goes Feral in New Series Finale Preview Image

Tracker S03E13 "Breakaway" Sneak Peek; S03E15 "No Good Deed" Overview

Bosch Author Pays Tribute to "My Friend," Series Creator Eric Overmyer

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere Livestream: What You Need to Know

Daredevil: Cox Denies Being in Spider-Man: BND, Talks "Born Again" S03

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2026

The Terror: Devil in Silver: Dan Stevens-Starrer Debuts on May 7th

Daredevil: BA/Spider-Man: BND, Buffy & Firefly: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Check Out Our Early Look at S02E14

Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater" Early Preview: Things Get Political

The Pitt Deals with ICE Presence: Season 2 Ep. 11: "5:00 P.M." Preview

Elsbeth: Our Early S03E14 "Deadutante" Preview; Guest Stars Update

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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