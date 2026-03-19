Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, the boys

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2026

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 World Premiere sets the internet abuzz with livestream details and top fan reactions

Catch up on the ten hottest pop culture stories, from Marvel bombshells to DC Comics revelations

Relive trending stories from past years, featuring The Boys, Doctor Who, Wonder Woman, and more fandom faves

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and stay in the loop with LITG’s daily comic book news roundup

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, R.E. Burke in a US Detention Camp

LITG two years ago… Wonder Woman and Superman

LITG three years ago, Shiny Galarian Slowpoke

LITG four years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG five years ago, Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher

LITG six years ago – it was a Twilight of Superheroes

And the Batman Who Laughed played Basil Exposition.

LITG seven years ago – Rick & Morty felt great

And Avengers Endgame got LEGOed

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rob Pereyda , vice president of VIZ Media

, vice president of VIZ Media Michael Jantze , creator of The Norm cartoon strip.

, creator of The Norm cartoon strip. Laurie S. Sutton, former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern.

former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern. Willie Schubert , comic letterer.

, comic letterer. Hector Lima , writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Bob Bretall , owner of the largest comic book collection in the world

, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA

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