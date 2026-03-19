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Daredevil: BA/Spider-Man: BND, Buffy & Firefly: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Daredevil: BA/Spider-Man: BND, Life Is Strange, Booster Gold, Firefly, Supernatural, and much more!

Article Summary Catch the latest on Buffy, including new distributor rumors and Sarah Michelle Gellar's thoughts on leaks

Dive into major updates for Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Firefly

Explore fresh coverage on Supernatural, Booster Gold, Life Is Strange, and more fan-favorite series

Stay up to date with TV news, reviews, previews, interviews, and must-see highlights from across genres

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary, Buffy, Daredevil: Born Again/Spider-Man: Brand New Day, SNL UK, Scooby-Doo, Scrubs, Life Is Strange, Hitman, Booster Gold, Firefly, BTS, The Hunting Wives, Supernatural, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 19th, 2026:

Yellowjackets: Jenna Burgess Set as Series Regular for Final Season

Fear Factor: House of Fear: A Shocking S01E09 "Short Circuit" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Here's Our Preview for S05E16: "Campaign"

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Coffin Match, Ospreay Returns, No Holds Barred

Buffy Star Gellar on Hoping Pilot Never Leaks, Avoiding Leaked Script

Daredevil: D'Onofrio Clarifies "Born Again"/Spider-Man: BND Response

SNL UK Cast, Host Tina Fey Check In During Series Premiere Read-Thru

Scandal! TNA Signs Indian TV Deal With AEW's Partner

Scooby-Doo Series Taps Grace, Hagen, Fortson, Jenkins as "Scooby Gang"

Buffy: Other Distributors Reportedly Interested in "New Sunnydale"

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5: "My Angel" Preview: JD vs The Dating Scene

Life Is Strange: Karyn Kusama Attached to Direct Series's First 2 Eps

Hitman Series From Hulu "Dead in the Water": Kolstad Offers Update

Booster Gold: David Jenkins Offers Interesting Series Status Update

Firefly: AwesomeCon Reunion Panel Video with Big Announcement Released

BTS Set for 2-Night "The Tonight Show" Return Beginning March 25th

Daredevil: Born Again Spoiled by Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer?

MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments Kickstarter Breaks Past $2.7 Million

The Boys, Lanterns, The Librarians: TNC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again S02 Showrunner on Jessica Jones Being Big Factor

The Westies: MGM+ Series From "Narcos" Creator Debuts This July

The Hunting Wives "A Lot Darker Than I Normally Do": Stamos Talks S02

The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh Talks Harry Styles/SNL "MAHAspital" Sketch

Daredevil: Born Again: Lillard on Mr. Charles' "Chesire Cat" Energy

Supernatural: Felicia Day Discusses Charlie's Legacy, The Guild & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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