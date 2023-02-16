The Nevers, True Detective, Mandalorian & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Nevers, Kaitlin Olson, Ghosts, True Detective, Superman & Lois, and more!
With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Remy Zero with "Save Me," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes AMC's Breaking Bad going K-Drama, Disney+'s The Mandalorian previewing Season 3 key art & recapping the previous two seasons, Tubi's The Nevers going Jekyll/Hyde between its first six & last six episodes, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson taking the lead in ABC's "HIP" remake, CBS' Ghosts dropping preview for this week before an overview & preview images for the show's March return, HBO releasing a new look at True Detective: Night Country, The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 trailer asking if the power of Lois & Clark's family will be strong enough to prevail, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard dropping a Jean-Luc/Riker-focused preview with a clue connected to Jean-Luc's Locutus days, and AMC's Bob Odenkirk-starring Lucky Hank sharing an official trailer that had us hooked 30 second into it.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Nevers, True Detective, The Mandalorian & Lots More!
Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's The Flash, Amazon's Daisy Jones & The Six, Comedy Central's Digman!, AEW/WWE/ROH, Peacock's Poker Face, James Gunn/Peacemaker, Netflix's You, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer" spinoffs, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte, Netflix's Squid Game, and lots more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 16, 2023:
The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Vid Offers Season 9 Update; S09E03 Promo
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Doing Right By "Next Generation" Crew
Daisy Jones & The Six Official Trailer & Key Art Hit the Right Note
Digman! Comedy Central, Andy Samberg Animated Series Sets Guest Lineup
Breaking Bad K-Drama Coming; Cranston/Paul Extended SB Ad Released
The Mandalorian Season 3 Key Art; Looking Back at The Journey So Far
The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
ROH Update: Ring of Honor Weekly TV Show Will Return on March 3rd
Fanboy Wrampage: Miro vs. Konnan For Konosuke Takeshita's Honor
The Flash Season 9 Ep. 2 Preview: "Snowy" Reception Raises Questions
Lucky Hank Trailer: Even Geese Don't Like Odenkirk's Prof. Devereaux
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Can The Power of Family Prevail?
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Sneak Preview Sees a Clue Lead to Locutus
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 Sneak Previews; Ep. 16 Overview, Images
AEW Dynamite Preview: Why Elimination Chamber Will Be So Much Better
Always Sunny Star Kaitlin Olson to Lead ABC, Drew Goddard HIP Remake
True Detective: Night Country Preview Image Highlights Foster, Reis
Poker Face: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Series Returning for Season 2
James Gunn Reaffirms Peacemaker S02 Still Happening, Follows "Waller"
You Season 4 Part 2 Official Trailer Finds Bloody Hell Breaking Loose
Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Excerpt from Aziraphale's Diary
Demon Slayer "Junior High and High School" Shorts Now on Crunchyroll
Star Wars: The Acolyte Expected to Film "Until March or April" & More
Squid Game Season 2 Expected to Start Filming This Summer: Details
Star Trek: Picard: "Next Gen" Cast on Getting Proper Send-Off & More
The City We Became: N.K. Jemisin Novel Set For Series Adaptation
