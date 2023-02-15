Picard, Venture Bros, Jensen Ackles, MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ted Lasso, J.K. Rowling, The Venture Bros., Jensen Ackles, Feige/MCU, Star Trek: Picard, Quantum Leap & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Ini Kamoze with "Here Comes the Hotstepper," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso dropping a teaser for its March return, "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling trying the victim role in a new podcast, The Venture Bros. co-creators sharing some promising production update news, Jensen Ackles offering up his "Atomic Heart" for Valentine's Day (and getting a ton of takers), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige warning that there will be fewer streaming series in MCU Phases 5 & 6 & teasing a future for Moon Knight, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas updating how things have been for the ST: TNG characters ahead of their return, DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Superman Returns star Brandon Routh guest-starring on NBC's Quantum Leap, and WWE Raw's Seth Rollins makes the fashion world tap once again.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, The Venture Bros, Jensen Ackles, MCU & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll's Tomo-Chan Is a Girl!, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Netflix's Pluto, LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses podcast, WWE/AEW, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ABC's The Rookie, The CW's The Flash, STARZ's Outlander, Amazon's Dead Ringers, HBO's The Last of Us, Peacock's Community, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 15, 2023:

Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! Offers New Trailer & Valentine's Day Cards

The Three-Body Problem Episode 18 Review: Calling All Spacemen

Pluto: Netflix Releases Teaser Previewing Astro Boy Series Reboot

LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses Podcast Series Previewed

Quantum Leap: Brandon Routh Guest-Starring in Season 1 Ep. 14 "S.O.S."

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Updates Crusher, La Forge, Worf & Riker

WWE NXT Preview Sees Champion Bron Breakker Returning Tonight

Always Sunny Season 16: "Rickety Cricket" Music Video Goes Miley Cyrus

The Marvels: The Dynamic Is What The Whole Movie Is About

Jerry Jarrett, Legendary Wrestling Promoter, Passes Away at Age 80

The Rookie S05E15 Preview; Could Lakers Pride Spell Chenford End?

Kevin Feige on Moon Knight/MCU: "There's a Future for That Character"

Seth Rollins Rocks Those Big Red Boots for Miz TV on WWE Raw

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1" Images

MCU Phases 5 & 6 Will See Fewer Marvel Studios/Disney+ Series: Feige

Cody Rhodes Wants Sami Zayn, Not Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania

Outlander Season 7 Opening Titles Feature Sinéad O'Connor (Video)

Dead Ringers: It's Twice the Rachel Weisz in These Amazon Images

Jensen Ackles Offers His "Atomic Heart" for Valentine's Day (Trailer)

The Venture Bros.: Hammer, Publick Post Promising Production Update

The Last of Us: Jeffrey Pierce Discusses Scrapped Film, Tommy & Perry

J.K. Rowling in New Podcast: "I Never Set Out to Upset Anyone"

Ted Lasso Season 3 Official Teaser: This March, Seeing Is Believing

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 17 Review: Science Grandma's Haunted House

Community Movie Eyes Summer Filming; Alison Brie Shares Update

South Park, Velma, Ted Lasso, The Nevers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.