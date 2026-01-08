Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, oldlitg

Lying In The Gutters in The Daily LITG 8th January 2026

Lying In The Gutters for the 7th of January topped in The Daily LITG for the 8th of January 2026. The snake has eaten its own tail.

Lying In The Gutters was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. How very meta of it. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Lying In The Gutters and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Trent Reznor, Tron: Ares

LITG two years ago, Machine Man Owned By DC

LITG three years ago, Too Fat For Star Trek

LITG four years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG five years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

LITG six years ago – we had a new Doctor

And DC Comics was getting later

LITG seven years ago – Blizzard slashed

And when Marvel Comics were still publishing Punisher.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jason Aaron, co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers.

co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers. Hunt Emerson , creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano.

, creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano. Todd Klein , legendary comic book letterer.

, legendary comic book letterer. Tony Harris , co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman.

, co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman. Dærick Gröss Sr . creator of Murcielaga She-Bat

. creator of Murcielaga She-Bat Matt Spatola, writer of The Venger: Dead Man Rising

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

