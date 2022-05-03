Umbrella Academy, Slow Horses, Dark Side & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You don't know what it's like/To own the game and run this town/You don't know what it's like/To watch your back and not back down/You don't know how it feels/To cling to nothing while you drown/I'll rise again before it's done/You're gonna hear the sound… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Future Royalty with our opener "Take What's Mine" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Amazon's Freevee gives Bosch: Legacy a second season (and wants spinoffs), Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard possibly having a "reboot" up its sleeve, WWE's Roderick Strong reportedly asking for his release, The Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy face off in new Netflix key art posters, Vice TV hits those Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 rumors with a DDT, Apple TV+ offers a Shining Girls preview while Slow Horses shines by going unconventional, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have BBC Sounds' Doctor Who: Redacted and Crunchyroll anime Spy x Family.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

Dark Side of the Ring S04: Vice TV "Committed As Ever" to Docuseries

Bosch: Legacy Renewed for Season 2; Freevee Interested In Spinoffs

The Masked Singer Reveals Global Comp "One World, One Masked Singer"

WWE Heartbroken as Roderick Strong Requests Release

Shining Girls S01E04 "Attribution" Preview: Kirby's Getting Too Close

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Wishes Sam Winchester a Happy Birthday

Gotham Knights Pilot Co-Creator Confirms Final Day of Production

Dark Side of the Ring Appears to Shut Down Those Season 4 Rumors

Fear the Walking Dead S07E12 Preview Images: Who Took Baby Mo?

The Boys Retraces Queen Maeve's Season 2 Steps Ahead of Season 3

Riverdale Season 6 CAOS: Caroline Day's Role Has Greendale Connections

Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman Writers Share Fan Petitions, Post Thanks

So Brave! Booker T Stands Up For WWE Against AEW/NJPW Collusion

The Umbrella Academy & Sparrow Academy Face Off in New Key Art Posters

OMG! Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Will Be on WWE Raw Tonight

Moon Knight Season Finale Trailer: Marc Spector Needs to Finish This

Star Trek: Picard S02 Finale; Is S03 Really "The Next Generation" S08?

The Offer Star Matthew Goode: Evans More Fun to Play Than Ozymandias

Stranger Things 4: Hopper, Joyce & Murray Get Profile Key Art Posters

James Corden: Maybe Now's the Time to Take a Break from Our Screens?

Neil Gaiman Discusses The Secret(-ish) Origin of Good Omens

Slow Horses Updates, Subverts Spy Thrillers to Messy Modern Times

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including BBC Sounds' Doctor Who: Redacted audio drama and Crunchyroll anime Spy x Family:

Doctor Who: Redacted Fun & Relevant Spinoff You Didn't Know You Needed

Spy x Family E04 Prestigious School's Interview Review: Folgers Tested

