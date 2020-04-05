Thanks to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 Day One, a beloved WWE icon may have found a way to finally return to the ring. Mick Foley's last match in WWE took place over eight years ago. Since then, the legendary wrestler once dubbed "Foley is God" by fans has remained retired from in-ring competition. It's a well-deserved retirement. Few wrestlers past or present can claim to have put their body through as much punishment for the entertainment of fans than Foley.

Foley has continued to make appearances in WWE over the years. He also launched a successful stand-up comedy career where he tells humorous stories from his wrestling career. This reporter saw it live last year, in fact, and Foley was unsurprisingly great at it. His writing career has been successful as well. Finally, as a notorious cheapskate, Foley saved his money. He's likely and deservedly set for life. There's no need for him to step foot into a ring as a competitor ever again.

WrestleMania 36's Boneyard Match Changed Everything

Triple H claimed earlier this week that WrestleMania 36 would change the way WWE presents wrestling forever.. Haitch was specifically talking about the two WrestleMania matches that were filmed offsite, tomorrow's Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and tonight's Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. We knew that these matches would be treated cinematically, with heavy editing and the addition of special effects. Having seen some of WWE's past efforts in that area, however, like the House of Horrors match, a lot of people probably weren't taking Triple H seriously.

We were wrong. The Boneyard Match was everything it was cracked up to be and more. Filmed in a dark graveyard and featuring both an atmospheric score and a little Metallica for good measure, the Boneyard Match was the best thing WWE has done in years. With the basic premise of a buried alive match, The Undertaker and AJ Styles battled to see who could toss the other into an open grave and dump a tractor full of dirt on them. We won't spoil what happened here. Read Jeremy Konrad's report if you want to know what happened.

Mick Foley Wants Another Match

The important thing is that, thanks to all of the cinematic elements and a more flexible way to film the action, The Undertaker, who has frequently appeared to be on his last legs in the ring, looked like a million bucks. The Boneyard match eliminated the challenge of forcing his aging and battered body to perform live in the ring. The Undertaker could concentrate on what he does best: telling a story through violence. And that begs the question: if The Undertaker can wrestle like a man twenty years younger with a little Hollywood magic, who else could do the same?

One wrestler who would be perfect in that role is one of The Undertaker's old rivals, Mick Foley. The opportunity was not lost on Foley. He took to Twitter with what he called "an urgent appeal to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: "Mr. McMahon, may I please be in next year's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania?"

Nobody wants to see legends like Mick Foley endanger their lives by stepping in a wrestling ring long after they should. In this case, though, it's not a wrestling ring. As Triple H himself said, it's more like a movie. Action movie stars, thanks to the magic of cinema, can kick ass well into their 70s. This Foley kid could have a bright future ahead of him.