WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match Results Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The first night of WrestleMania 36 Night One wrapped up with the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The two have been building to this for weeks now, starting when The Undertaker came out and destroyed Styles at the last WWE event in Saudi Arabia. Following that, the challenge was laid out by Styles, saying he would retire Taker at WrestleMania. Invoking Michelle, the Undertaker's real life wife and calling him Mark Callaway didn't help him. What he didn't count on was the return of "American Badass Undertaker," ready to cut promos and take fools to the woodshed on this past weeks RAW.

WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match

This one is taking place in a Graveyard to start. This is basically a buried alive match with a different name after all. Awesome entrance by AJ in a coffin in the back of a hearse. Taker rides into the match a bike with Metallica blaring. Again- awesome. This is playing out like a short film and it is awesome. Match starts with punches from Taker. American Badass is beating the hell out of AJ, tossing him into the coffin until going for a punch and going through the window of the hearse, cutting his arm. Taker then slams AJ on the windshield of the car, and this one is brutal already.

This is the WrestleMania horror movie we never knew we always wanted. More Taker berating AJ until the former gets the upper hand with dirt to the eyes. Tough, stiff punches from AJ, until Taker makes the comeback and throws AJ into the grave. Enter Anderson and Gallows, and The OC looks to take on Taker. Druids come out of the barn as well to attack the Undertaker. He beats on them before The OC gets the upper hand. More back and forth between Taker and The OC as Taker hits them with a shovel. AJ comes out of nowhere to hit Taker with a gravestone.

AJ reigning blows down on Taker, getting ready to finish the job, yelling at Taker for making him break his finger. But Taker won't stay down, and AJ tackles him though a fence. Both men are bloody and exhausted. AJ says Undertaker just doesn't have it anymore. Taker responds by giving him the finger. AJ breaks a shovel over Takers back, sending him into the grave. Just as AJ is about to bury him, Taker reappears behind him, somehow out of the grave. WrestleMania, the bar has been raised.

The Finish

AJ, spooked, tries to run away. Taker and AJ fight on the roof of the shed, as Taker makes flames rise around AJ. The OC tries to make the save to no avail. Taker straight up chokeslams AJ off the roof of the shed, and stalks his prey to put an end to it. Taker taunts AJ about legacies.

Taker carries him over his shoulder to the grave with AJ begging not to be put in. After telling AJ he put up a good fight, he begins to walk away sparing AJ. Except he doesn't, and kicks him into the grave. He then dumps the dirt on AJ, winning the Boneyard Match. Taker ends the first night of WrestleMania riding away on his bike as Metallica blasts, fire appearing behind him.

What a spectacle. If you didn't enjoy that I have no idea what to tell you. Awesome. 7/5

