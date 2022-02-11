WWE SmackDown Preview 2/11: A Battle For The Women's Championship

On last week's SmackDown, we saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg as he declared that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. His message to the champ was short and to the point (kind of like a Goldberg match… ayooo!), but the threat of facing Goldberg looked to have rattled the surprised Reigns. Goldberg will be back live tonight to further address his situation with Reigns and maybe even explain why exactly he's looking to dethrone him next week.

While the situation with the Universal title will be settled next week, tonight the focus will be on who walks out with the SmackDown Women's Championship as Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Naomi. Let's hear from WWE.com on how we got here tonight:

After abusing her power at the expense of Naomi week after week on SmackDown, as well as during the Royal Rumble Match, WWE Official Sonya Deville surprised just about everybody when she informed her adversary that she would get a SmackDown Women's Title Match against Charlotte Flair next week on the blue brand! Naomi has battled Flair in two heated Championship Contender's Matches, with Deville's trickery costing her any chance of winning. Since then, not only has The Glowing Superstar defeated Deville one-on-one and eliminated her from the Royal Rumble but the nefarious Official has also been confronted about her behavior by Adam Pearce in front of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, no less. Will recent events dissuade Deville from getting involved in the title contest? Or will she simply find a new way to cost Naomi her opportunity? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, tonight we will also see Natalya take on Aliyah in a "Dungeon Style" match, while number one contender Sami Zayn will host Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on his InZayn show ahead of their title match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.