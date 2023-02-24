WWE SmackDown Preview: Charlotte and Rhea Ripley Set to Face Off Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where WrestleMania opponents Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will face-off.

Rhea Ripley has been on one hell of a roll over the past year. After seemingly falling off a bit in trying to be an unnatural babyface, she finally embraced her dark side when she joined The Judgement Day faction and almost immediately became the most threatening woman in all of WWE. By becoming a dastardly heel, she has now found a new gear and is really clicking with audiences. Ripley has also found a surprisingly successful costar in Dominik Mysterio, who also joined her on the dark side and has found a new gear for himself as well. "Mami" took her recent momentum and parlayed it into a dominant showing at the Royal Rumble, which she won and then immediately followed up by announcing she would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX, we will see the two face off for the first time since their WrestleMania title match was set.

The two have faced each other at WrestleMania before at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but that was for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair was victorious that night, but with Rhea Ripley finding a new edgier way of doing things, will she have the advantage when they battle for the SmackDown Women's title? Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight's face-off: "SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is about to come face-to-face with Royal Rumble Match winner Rhea Ripley en route to their epic title clash at WrestleMania. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we'll see Rey Mysterio battle Karrion Kross while Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss take on Imperium in Six-Man Tag action, Bray Wyatt is bringing back a new Firefly Funhouse, and we should see more fallout from the whole situation with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX to catch all of the action.