Wytches, What If, SNL, Frasier, Night Court & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 16, 2023:

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino on Sylvie's Journey, MCU Future & More

SNL Cast, Jason Momoa Read-Thru; Momoa's Midweek Sketch BTS Video

Shadow and Bone Author Leigh Bardugo "Heartbroken" Over Series End

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Shares Update on Animated Series

Night Court S02: India de Beaufort, Lacretta Signal Filming Return

Frasier & Lilith: The Reunion We Were Waiting For (S01E07 Sneak Peek)

Shadow and Bone: Netflix Cancels Leigh Bardugo Adapt After 2 Seasons

Univision, Donald Trump Now Best Bros? Anchor Krauze Exits Network

Law & Order Season 23: Jeffrey Donovan Reportedly Not Returning

Wonder Man: Cretton Still On Series; Filming Resuming This Month

AEW Dynamite: Video Game Street Fight Headlines Outrageous Card

Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry in Touching Post

SEAL Team Ends with Season 7; Stand-Alone Movie Not Moving Forward

Saturday Night Live Promo: Jason Momoa Just Wants to No-Pants Dance

Friends Star David Schwimmer Honors Matthew Perry's Talent, Heart

Frasier Season 1 Ep. 7 Images Preview Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Return

What If…? Season 2 Arrives December 22nd; Eps Drop Daily (TRAILER)

Monarch: New "Legacy of Monsters" Clips; Kurt Russell Loves Godzilla

Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Honors "Little Brother" Matthew Perry

WGA "Right About Almost Everything" Even If Overpaid: WBD CEO Zaslav

Dragon Ball Z Gets More G FUEL Tie-in With Gohan Blackberry Tea

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus Author on Duffers, Eddie & More

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation Launches on VOD: Details

Doctor Who 60th Anniv: Some Thoughts on a Lifetime of Regenerations

The Last of Us, Cobra Kai, Reacher, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

