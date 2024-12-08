Posted in: Collectibles, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: heritage auctions, Hulk Hogan, psa, wrestling

Hulk Hogan PSA 9 Wrestling All-Stars Card Sets Record For Sale

A PSA 9 copy of the 1982 Wrestling All-Stars Series A Hulk Hogan card has set a record sale at auction for a wrestling card.

Article Summary Hulk Hogan's 1982 Wrestling All-Stars card sets record with a $132,000 auction sale.

PSA 9 Hogan card is the highest graded example, part of a set with only 435 graded copies.

1982 card captures Hulk before his rise to WWF stardom and legendary Wrestlemania matches.

Hogan's influence endures; this rare card is a prized piece for wrestling collectors.

Hulk Hogan has set another record, this time outside the ring. His 1982 Wreslting All-Stars Series A card has set a record for the sale of a wrestling trading card, as a PSA graded 9 copy of the card has sold for $132,000 at Heritage Auctions. This is the highest graded example of the card, which only has 435 graded examples to begin with. None are higher than this PSA 9. This is a famous set of wrestling cards, which have taken off on the aftermarket big time with the rise of the popularity of wrestling again over these last five years. None are more coveted than this Hulk Hogan card, featuring the Hulkster just before his rise to fame in the then-WWF, where he became the biggest superstar the sports entertainment world would ever know.

A Rare Piece For Any Hulk Hogan Collection

"1982 Wrestling All-Stars Hulk Hogan (Series A) #2 PSA Mint 9. Even in retirement, Hulk Hogan remains one of professional wrestling's biggest stars and attractions. While he began his wrestling career in the professional ranks in 1977, it wasn't until 1983 when he truly gained gained worldwide recognition after signing with Vince McMahon and the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He was a perennial headliner in WWF's annual flagship "Wrestlemania" event and always considered one of its top draws. His series of celebrated ring duels with Andre the Giant were legendary in wrestling circles. Since retiring, Hogan continues to keep his persona and personality larger than life with occasional acting roles. Offered is a 1982 PWE Wrestling All Stars card featuring Hulk right before his career really took off. This brightly colored, high-grade example of card #2 from the '82 PWE Series A release exhibits good centering, unchipped full-bleed borders, four strong corners, and a reverse that's clean as a whistle. Graded PSA Mint 9. Of the 435 examples found in the PSA Pop Report, this is one of only 17 cards graded MINT with none rated higher."

While I am not personally a fan of Hulk Hogan the person, as a wrestling fan, it is impossible to deny his mark on the business. The significance of this card makes it a sight to behold, and even as a non-fan of the man, it is pretty awesome to see such an amazing example of the card.

