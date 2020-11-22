Eve And Alice Open The Loungefly Funko POP Christmas Box

Well, that made for a fun weekend. A large box arrived at Casa Johnston with Funko on the packaging. Which got my daughters' attention forthwith. Including the youngest who felt that she missed out on the massive Funko vinyl figures last time.

So what did we find in there? Well, it was like the Twelve Days Of Christmas playing out. A Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar. With 24 mini-Harry Potter POPs through the lead up to the Christian festival which some, of course, will find amusing. My wife just dreads them all being scattered around the house for the next month being trodden on. So the kids have been given strict instructions…

Lined up to be opened in a week's time. A Pusheen Doughnut backpack.

Already modelled on the catwalks of Richmond Park. Frankly if I'd have thought about it, I'd have told her this was her Christmas present, but I'm not that smart.

The Funkoverse: Jurassic Park 101 2-Pack Board Game. This has my brother written all over it.

Funko Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game, Multicolour. I could send this to Jonathan Ross right now. Throw in the Funko Pops Pixar Sully Alien keyring and a Bo Peep Alien pen that my youngest picked out, the Something Wild! Disney – Maleficent Card Game that my youngest is begging me to play with her (oh go on then), a Marvel Battleworld Game and Funko Snapsies Alpaca Ball design thing, Joker in a can, and the Marvel Gambit Zombie and WW84 blind item mini-figs currently dancing across my desk…