Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, thor

Lighting Strikes with McFarlane Toys New 1/10 The Mighty Thor Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Marvel's God of Thunder returns with McFarlane Toys' epic Mighty Thor 1/6-scale statue.

Inspired by Thor #177, this detailed collectible includes a themed base and backdrop.

Each statue comes with a reprint of the classic Thor #177 comic book.

Available for pre-order now, Thor strikes in February 2025 for $49.99.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new selection of incredible 1/6-scale Marvel Comics statues. One of which brings the God of Thunder to life, recreating the infamous cover of The Might Thor #177. The Mighty Thor first appeared in Journey into Mystery #83 (1962), with the legendary duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creating him. Inspired by the Norse God of Thunder, he wields the enchanted hammer known as Mjolnir, which allows control over storms and the ability to travel between realms. As a founding member of the Avengers, Odinson often battles cosmic threats and defends both Earth and Asgard. Thor #177 hit comic shelves in June 1970, which showcased an iconic cover and story featuring Loki, his adoptive brother and nemesis.

The issue featured the fallout of Loki's latest schemes in which to overthrow Odin the All-Father and try to claim the throne of Asgard. This was another incredible issue that captured Kirby's cosmic artwork, and McFarlane has helped recreate that magic in 3D. Standing 12" tall, this Mighty Thor statue features a highly detailed statue with a themed base and backdrop scene. As this is a 1/6 scale version of the Marvel Comics statues by McFarlane Toys, a reprinting of The Mighty Thor #177 is also included. The God of Thunder is set to strike in February 2025 for $49.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics: The Mighty Thor 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"A great wrap-up issue. See Asgard saved from destruction! See the rescue of Odin! And witness the battle between Thor and giant Surtur!"

Inspired by: THE MIGHTY THOR ISSUE #177 ORIGINAL RELEASE DATE: JUNE 1970.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes The Mighty Thor #177 comic book.

Includes comic book and an art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!