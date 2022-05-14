Marvel Fans: You Need To Pick Up This New Activity Book

Marvel activity books are a time-honored tradition, as I feel like I have been buying them for my entire 38 years on this earth. Even before I read my first comic, the Marvel heroes taught me about colors, vocabulary, and more through word searches, puzzles, and how-to-draw books. A new activity book is out from Abrams, Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games, and I cannot stress enough how cool it is. We were sent a copy of the book to check out, and it made our Spidey sense tingle from the moment we opened the front cover.

Marvel Gets Back To Fun

Featuring an introduction by Roy Thomas, this book features so many different puzzles and such it will make your head spin. "Hulk-smash through every challenge and help your favorite Marvel characters conquer the most head-scratching, pulse-pounding puzzles and games in the Multiverse. Journey through Doctor Strange's mystic maze, unscramble Spider-Man's word webs, weather Storm's seek-and-find, fly through word searches faster than Falcon, and learn to conjure the Scarlet Witch—all you need is a pencil." And it is true, from word searches and scrambles to picture puzzles and how-to drawing pages, this is a dream book for a Marvel fan of any age. There are some deep-dive characters as well; it is not just Spidey, Hulk, Cap, Iron Man, etc. It is a true treat and a cool introduction to some of the deeper corners of the Marvel universe proper, all while exercising your brain as well.

I have not a single artistic bone in my body, but my 9-year-old does, and she enjoys going through the art pages as we also do a one-word puzzle a night together. It has become a pretty nifty bedtime treat, and you can't beat it as an introduction to the universe. She asks questions about who she doesn't know, leading us to some pretty cool conversations.

I cannot recommend this enough for any Marvel fan, at any age, really. It is available now, and the best part is, it is only $15. Grab it and have fun.