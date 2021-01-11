Marvel Legends Green She-Hulk Figure Revealed

For the first time in months, Marvel Legends news has been a bit quiet. Guess that all ends today with the reveal of a green She-Hulk figure. This version of Jennifer Walters is the same figure that came out in 2020 in the Fantastic Four wave, only this time she is actually green. She will come with two pairs of swappable hands and a swap out head. That original figure was one of the best released in the Marvel Legends line last year, so this figure, with its more classic look, will be a surefire hit as well. You can see both packaged and loose pics of the newest addition to the line down below.

Marvel Legends She-Hulk Powers Onto Your Shelves

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Jennifer Walters mutates into She-Hulk, a massive, muscled, green hero with boundless strength and the will to do good."

The times are good for Jennifer. She is a member of the Avengers in Jason Aaron's current run, where she also started something with Thor, she has all of these new figures coming out in many different lines, and her very own solo series over on Disney+ coming soon. And good for her, she has always been a fan-favorite, and it is about time she really got her due. You can reorder this new She-Hulk figure by clicking here, as this looks like it is one of those fan channel exclusives. Good luck!