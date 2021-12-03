Marvel Legends Hawkeye Clint & Kate Figures Revealed For 2022

Marvel Legends collectors were met with a treat today, as the Hasbro Pulse Twitter account revealed two new figures from the Disney+ MCU show Hawkeye. Clint and Kate will be available to purchase in 2022. Each comes in their uniform, though we have yet to see Clint wear his through the first three episodes, a bow, a quiver, and an extra set of hands. This will probably be part of a new, bigger Disney+ wave. My question is: will it include more What If?… figures, and will we get an Ultron BAF? That would be epic. Check out the human disasters in Marvel Legends form down below.

Hawkeye Is Exactly The Show I Wanted, The Marvel Legends Look Good

"Marvel Legends fans, here is an early look at the Hasbro Marvel Legends Clint Barton and Kate Bishop figures! These premium 6-inch figures are inspired by Marvel Studios' Hawkeye. Aiming for your toy collection in 2022." I have to say, of all the shows so far, Hawkeye is easily my second favorite, behind WandaVision. Hawkeye, for some reason, has always been one of my personal favorite characters, and the human disaster take on the character from the Fraction/Aja run with Kate has always been a favorite. Seeing it come to life has been a joy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

"Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway. "Hawkeye," a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

The Marvel Legends figures should be up for preorder soon, with a 2022 release.