Marvel Legends MCU Iron Man/Thanos Snap Set, Odin Up For Order

It's Monday, and Marvel Legends fans know that that means. New preorders! This week, we get two more reveals and preorders for Infinity Saga MCU figures. This time, we are getting a two pack from the end of Avengers: Endgame featuring "Snap" versions of Iron Man and Thanos. Both come with tons of swappable parts, including the nano-gauntlet and snap hands. Thanos looks gnarly on this figure, and people have wanted this version of Tony since the film released. The other Marvel Legends reveal is the All-Father himself, Odin. Another long requested figure, he will also come with swappable parts and his staff. Check them both out below.

Marvel Legends MCU Fans Should Be Happy

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFINITY SAGA IRON MAN MARK 85 VS. THANOS Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from MARVEL entertainment. These quality 6-inch-scale figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 2 figures and 15 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, and Dorkside Toys.

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFINITY SAGA ODIN Figure, inspired by the character from MARVEL entertainment. This quality 6-inch-scale figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, and Dorkside Toys."

Yes I know, there are more MCU figures we all want in the Legends line before yet another Iron Man and Thanos. But if Odin and the previously announced Quicksilver, they are getting to them. Some they may have their hands tied because of likeness rights and such, but most collectors don't understand that. They just yell and are never happy. Those of us who are not crazy, cannot wait to get these. You can preorder these new Marvel Legends reveals at the links above.