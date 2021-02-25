Masters Of The Universe Mega Construx Advent Calendar Coming

Masters of the Universe collectors will have a new way to count down to the holidays this year. A MOTU advent calendar will be available this year from Mattel. The calendar will feature Mega Contrux figures and pieces, with a new one to open every day leading up to Christmas, of course. Characters like He-Man, Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, Orko, and Tela will be some of the mini-figures found in the box, all with festive touches to their looks. Everything will also be removable. Little Castle Greyskull and Snake Mountain are also there, along with some clever nods to fans.

Count Down To Christmas With Masters Of The Universe

I love the little vehicles that will be in here as well; the Roton and little Wind Raider are so adorable I can't even handle it. I love how they all look like little toys that would be made in Santa's workshop, like how they would look as little wooden toys. Mattel did a fantastic job with this, and Masters of the Universe collectors will be sure to get a kick out of this thing.

It also continues its massive popularity in the Mega Contrux line, which has been releasing Masters of the Universe figures and vehicles for years now. This last year saw the line expand further than most realistically ever thought possible, with vehicles and figure packs selling briskly in stores. An advent calendar is an amazing idea, and I actually am surprised it took them this long to think of it and get it out. I am tempted to get two, one for my collection and one for my holiday display. You can look for the Masters of the Universe Mega Construx Advent Calendar in stores later this year.