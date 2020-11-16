Diamond Select Toys Boba Fett Figure Is Hitting Stores Now

Every once in a while, you can read the tea leaves and see that something is coming. When Diamond Select bought Gentle Giant last year, it felt like the only reason was Star Wars. Diamond Select Toys has tackled pretty much all of the other blue-chip properties, except Star Wars. As they revealed new statues and such, the one thing we would always ask as collectors was, "When will you do figures?". With Hasbro holding a firm grip on the toy license, few thought it would be possible, and the standard "We would like to" was given by DST when asked. It felt like a forgone conclusion, and it finally became a reality a couple of weeks ago. Out of nowhere, DST announced the first two Select Star Wars figures: Boba Fett and Darth Maul. Exclusively sold at Disney Stores and ShopDisney, we finally get to see what DST would do with a Star Wars figure. We got our hands on the Boba Fett, so let's see what they were able to do.

Flaws And All, This Boba Fett Is Pretty Great

First up, the packaging. Standard stuff here, pretty much like every other Select figure. I get it, but I was hoping for a bit of a change. I have never been a big fan of these boxes, they are super easy to ding up, and the flap always comes detached. I do like the use of white and the cool Vader key art near the top. Other than that, the Boba Fett pics are standard Star Wars key art we see all the time. Nice, but nothing unexpected here.

One thing I will say right off the bat: the sculpt on this version of Boba Fett is pretty fantastic. I love the weathering on the armor; the Wookiee braid is great. The helmet looks properly iconic. But their attention to detail is also where the problems stem from. The wrist gauntlets, especially on the left arm, make it pretty hard to not only hold the rifle but make it look natural. The jetpack is great, but they made the curious decision to not make the blast effects removable, which I very much dislike. The rangefinder is great, I am glad it can pull down, but it is flimsy and comes very loose. So, while he looks great, some of that detail work hinders the figure a little bit. Some standouts include how easy it is to attach the flame piece to the gauntlet with a little tab, the rifle blast effects looks kick-ass, and the leg articulation could not be more perfect. Boba Fett is easy to pose no matter what.

You really can get him into some iconic poses, like the one above. He displays really well, and Boba Fett fans should be pretty happy with him overall. While far from perfect, he is a worthy addition to any Star Wars collection and is a great start to this line. Boba is hitting Disney Stores and Parks right now and can be purchased on Shop Disney as well right here.