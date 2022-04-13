Silverhawks Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed By Super7, Preorder Live

Silverhawks Ultimates wave 3 has been revealed by Super7, as we all anxiously await waves one and two to ship to us. No matter, we have waited for eons for this kind of line for Silverhawks, and wave three adds four more characters to our shelves. Mo-Lec-U-Lar, Commander Stargazer, Hotwing, and Mumbo-Jumbo are the four figures making up this wave, each one loaded to the gills with accessories and housed in the iconic Ultimates packaging. This might be the most colorful wave yet, and Mumbo-Jumbo looks insanely cool. Each is $55 and is up for preorder now. Check them out below.

Super7 Silverhawks Ultimates Wave 3 Details

"There's no disguising that the latest SilverHawks ULTIMATES! figures will leave you stargazing like someone who's been misdirected by a talented magician and pawing at the ground like a bull ready to charge. Super7 is proud to add Mo-Lec-U-Lar, Commander Stargazer, Hotwing, and Mumbo-Jumbo to the lineup of SilverHawks ULTIMATES! figures! Whether you prefer your villains sneaky or mighty, or your lawmen no-nonsense or flashy, we've got you covered with SilverHawks ULTIMATES! Wave 3! These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale figures all include a variety of interchangeable parts and accessories, making them the ultimate collectible for any SilverHawks fan! Available to preorder until May 13, expected delivery Spring 2023."

I can understand some of the complaining online that Super7 has some of these new waves for Ultimates up for order before we even have wave one in hand. Silverhawks is no different, but they also have a level of quality that most companies don't, so I would say to take a deep breath and get excited. The last month or so have see some of their shipping issues free up a bit, and things are starting to get to us, and they have been well worth the wait. This line, along with Thundercats, still has me giddy, and I cannot wait to get wave one in my hands asap. Preorders are live now.