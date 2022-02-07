TMNT Cartoon Mutagen Man/Ace Duck Pack COntinues NECA Line

TMNT's continuing cartoon line from NECA shows no signs of stopping, and today we will take a look at one of the sets I personally was not looking forward to. I know I watched every episode of the old TMNT cartoon, but I do not remember Mutagen Man or Ace Duck being in there for the life of me. I remember the old playmates figures; I had those. Mutagen Man was a favorite, but I hated Ace. He was way too boring to me. This set was sent over by NECA for us to look at, so thank you to them and let's take a look.

Every TMNT Release Empresses

Standard box that we always see for these two packs, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. One day, when this TMNT line is all said and done, having all of these MOC and lined up is going to be super impressive. They really couldn't have nailed it more.

When I was opening this set, if you had told me I wouldn't like Mutagen Man, I would have thought you were crazy. He has always been a favorite, and while I like a lot of what is here from a sculpting standpoint, a couple of things bother me. First, it was really easy to remove his dome and mechanical bits to get to the swappable head. The problem is switching said head. It took me forever to get it to stay, and I was pretty sure at one point that I broke his brain stem. You also can't turn it much, so you are a little stuck with how you put it on. That being said, he looks so gnarly and different; I guarantee that when people see this in your collection, it will be a conversation starter. He has good range on his arms and legs, and I love how he holds that canister. End of the day, though, he just kinda…stands there. Solid, but not spectacular.

Then you get the TMNT Ace Duck in your hands, and it is perfect. Talk about making a believer out of someone; this figure blew me away. The wings, to start, are so perfect. They balance well fully out or tucked up and nailed the wings' black outline. And they seamlessly fit into his back for one of the best-attached wings looks for a figure I have ever seen. Genius move as well: making his bill swappable. I cannot decide which I like better, the yelling one or the gritting teeth one. He holds his pistols perfectly, he is easy to pose in a number of dynamic ways, and he comes with a serial poster and VHS tape. My only complaint is that his hat falls off a little too easily, but it will stay if you make it.

Is this two-pack perfect? No. I kinda think Mutagen Man is boring, and Ace Duck is one of the ten best figures in this TMNT so far. At that price, is it worth it to pick this up for just Ace? I would say yes, but that is only because I am blown away by Ace. This two-pack is shipping from NECA and hitting Target stores now.