TMNT Ultimates Wave 9 Revealed By Super7, Up For Preorder

TMNT Ultimates keep chugging along. It is hard to believe we are already up to wave 9, but preorders are now open for the new wave. This one consists of five figures, including a flocked Splinter, Wingnut & Screwloose, Neutrino Zak, Scumbug, and the latest wacky turtle, Slam Dunkin' Donnie. All come with all of the plethora of accessories we have come to know and love with Ultimates, and of course, come housed in the Ultimates slipcover package. Zak, Splinter, and Donnie are all at the standard price of $55; Scumbug will cost you $65, while the Wingnut and Screwloose will be $75 as it is more deluxe. Check them out below and preorder right here.

TMNT Ultimates Wave 9 Figures

"Featuring a peacenik teen from Dimension X, a hoopster in a half-shell, a dynamic alien duo, a mutant cockroach, and a certain fuzzy ninja master, it's the latest wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! The made-to-order 7" scale TMNT ULTIMATES! Figures of Zak, the Neutrino, Slam Dunkin' Don, Wingnut & Screwloose, Scumbug, and Splinter, all with interchangeable heads & hands and a variety of accessories, are ready to teleport in to take the top-shelf tier in your display with their deafening dominance and dashing detail!"

"As a made-to-order release, the preorder window for TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 9 will remain open until 12/2, with expected delivery in Winter 2023. A Pre-order is a made-to-order, limited edition release. They are available to order for a limited amount of time, are then made-to-order, and will deliver when production is completed."

Not a bad wave at all, though interesting that flocked Splinter is part of the wave and not an exclusive like other alternate figures in the line have been. That Wingnut & Screwloose set is pretty damn great, though. Another great TMNT set all around, though.

