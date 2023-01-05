Tuxedo Donald Duck Joins the Party with Beast Kingdoms Newest Statue

Donald Duck has arrived for one of the biggest events of 2023 as Disney celebrates their 100th anniversary. Such a landmark event deserves plenty of sweet collectibles, and Beast Kingdom is here to help. A brand new limited edition Master Craft statue has arrived featuring Donald Duck in a Tuxedo. Coming in at roughly 16" tall, this statue is professionally sculpted, hand-painted and features the Disney icon with a Platinum paint scheme. Donald's purple tuxedo and platinum top hat shine with this sculpt and capture the duck-like never before. Beast Kingdom put a lot of time and effort into this piece, and it really shows and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Master Craft Tuxedo Donald will be priced at $229, is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out Beast Kingdom's other Disney 100 Years of Wonder collectibles, like D-Stage statues, Mickey Mouse figure, and Master Craft Snow White.

Donald Duck Celebrates Disney's 100 Years of Wonder

"Proudly carrying the title of Disney's most famous hoarse voiced duck, the moody, yet lovable Donald Duck is ready to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with fans. Donald Duck appears here in a handsome tuxedo, ready to go to a banquet. Are you ready to join this event together and make some movie magic? The Mastercraft collection from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with the release of a highly detailed recreation of Donald Duck himself."

"This limited edition "Platinum Donald Duck in Tuxedo" statue is professionally sculpted and hand-painted, epitomizing the maximum in craftsmanship. It carefully depicts Donald's playful and cute signature moves and his infamous smile. Wearing a smart purple tuxedo and a platinum top hat, the dazzling light and shadows on the base pop as if it was straight out of a movie. Step on the purple carpet with Disney 100 Years of Wonder limited iron set plaque, and prepare to attend an extraordinary event with Donald himself! As fan of Donald Duck, make sure not to miss the this collectible, limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide!"