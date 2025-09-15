Posted in: Collectibles, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, Wendy's

Wendy's Brings Back Frosty Frights Kids Meal Toys for Fall 2025

Halloween season is upon us and Wendy’s is embracing the holiday once again with the return of their Frosty Frights kids’ meal toys

Article Summary Wendy’s brings back Frosty Frights Kids’ Meal toys for Fall 2025 with 12 spooky new collectibles.

New characters include cats, pumpkins, ghost pirates, and bright fright variants for Halloween fun.

Boo! Books return with five Jr. Frosty coupons and support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Frosty Frights Kids’ Meals come with choice of entrée, side, drink, and a collectible toy for a limited time.

Wendy's is bringing back its fan-favorite Frosty Frights Kids' Meal and Boo! Books for Fall 2025. In Fall 2024, Wendy's kicked off this tasty yet frightful kids' meal with brand new original kids' meal toys with 11 Frosty Frights characters to collect, including Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, BRRR Beast, Cold Spell, and Junior. Each kid's meal includes a choice of entrée (hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets), side (Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites), and drink, plus one toy. These original and spooky treats are now back as Wendy's has revealed 12 new Frosty Frights are coming soon, including "bright fright" variants. This year's lineup includes cats, pumpkins, ghost pirates, and more with Yummy, Chilly Gilly, Ice Patch, Captain Coldsnap, Meltin, and Purrrma Frost!

The promotion also ties in with Wendy's Boo! Books: dollar coupon books that feature the Frosty Frights characters and include coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats, benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The Boo! Books are $1 coupon books released for Halloween, each featuring five free Jr. Frosty treat coupons and a bonus coupon for a $1.99 Kids' Meal with a purchase. The Wendy's Frosty Frights Wave 2 is set to release very soon, with the toys being unveiled by Wendy's, but the toys have yet to hit restaurants. Expect them to hit this week or next, just in time for some true Halloween fun with one of the coolest kids' meal toys to arrive in years.

Wendy's Frosty Frights Return with Wave 2

"Through the spooky season, fans can collect Frosty Frights kids' meal toys inspired by the iconic Frosty® treat. With spooky-fun characters like The Yummy, Chilly Gilly, Ice Patch, Captain Coldsnap, Meltin and Purrrma Frost – fans can collect up to 12 toy characters (inclusive of 6 special, "bright fright" variants)! These Kids' Meals are available now for a limited time. Each Kids' Meal comes with a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger, plus Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and kids' drink."

"That's not all – fans can also find these Frosty Frights characters featured on this year's Boo! Books…if they dare. Or, you can take a quiz to find out which Frosty Frights character you're most like."

