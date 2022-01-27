WWE Retro Figures Return To Mattel Creations This Friday

WWE figure collectors celebrated en masse when the brand team announced that the popular Retro figure line would be returning. The line first ran as a Walmart exclusive for a few years but petered out when distribution problems popped up. However, we kept hope alive, and now WWE Retros are back, though a bit different. We will be getting two releases a year, as multi-packs, with the first one going on sale tomorrow at Mattel Creations. The four-pack will include Cowboy Bob Orton, Mean Gene Okerlund, Mr. T, and Rowdy Roddy Piper. Each will come on their own Retro-style card, and all four will be housed in a collectors box. The four-pack will cost $55. Check it out below.

This Is The Way To Sell WWE Retros

"It's time for the Royal Rumble, and we're pumped to announce the first wave of our Retro WWE Figures. We're bringing you four of the most famous and infamous Legends from the glory days of WWE, ready to show you their signature moves. This boxed collection includes all four characters in individual card back packaging—just like the figures from the 90s."



This is the way to sell this line. These can clog the pegs a bit at retail and create the type of situation that happened in the first run. But making them an online store exclusive, not only will it create a sense of exclusivity, it will allow you to do the figures like Bob Orton or such that might not necessarily fly off the pegs. Hopefully, this is a big success, and it is almost guaranteed to be so that we can get even more WWE Retro releases than once or twice a year. Look for these to go on sale tomorrow at Mattel Creations.