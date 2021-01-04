11,780 Votes For Baby Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 4th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's 11,780 Votes, Pokémon GO, Justin Lin or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Baby Pokémon GO and Justin Lin – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Warrior: Justin Lin Campaigns for HBOMax Move, More Seasons
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Pokémon GO Artist Jason Marino Explains Hopeful 2021 Screen
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Dragons
- Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine On Filming That Big Scene [SPOILERS]
- Brodie Lee Honored with New CrossFit Workout by WWE Star Seth Rollins
- What Does Death Metal #7 Mean For Alfred Pennyworth? (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Thank You Is Not Enough – What Do I Know By Steven T Seagle
- James Hepplewhite's Top 6 Comics Of 2020
- Cleveland Browns Last Made The Playoffs In 2002, A Comics Perspective
- The Pop Art Power Comics Style of L.B. Cole
- Dark Horse Announce New Dave McKean Graphic Novel: Raptor
- Amber Heard's Mera For Aquaman 2 Based On Stjepan Šejić Design?
- Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan's First Teen Sex Education Graphic Novel
- Obscure Comics: Batman: The Shadow Of Sin Tzu #1 – 52, AOL & Jim Lee
- A Very Sweary Etrigan The Demon In Death Metal #7? (Spoilers)
- Joe Glass, The First Comic Creator To Get Vaccinated Against COVID?
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Keanu Reeves' BZRKR Graphic Novel In Shops For October 5th
- Sneak Peek at Kate Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Original Graphic Novel
- Tom Taylor On More DC Comics – And Chip Zdarsky On Justice League?
LITG One year ago, Twitch was creating PSAa
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- Top 10 Horror Films of the Decade Worth Revisiting
- Comic Store In Your Future – Saying Goodbye to Free Comic Book Day For 2020?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- [OP-ED] The Disturbing Implications of the "Cats" Post-Release Patch
- DC Comics Cancels Absolute Gotham By Gaslight
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
LITG Two years ago, Batgirl has her scars
And we had much to predict.
- Those Killing Joke Scars of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in Heroes In Crisis #4…
- 9 DC Predictions for 2019
- 10 Marvel Predictions for 2019
- Did Batman's Tom King Work For the CIA? Yes, Yes He Did.
- Games Workshop Teases Cultists, Sisters of Battle in 2019 Releases
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Weston, artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira
- Bob Almond, comic book inker
- Darrin O'Toole, founder of Dot Comics
- Arnau París Rousset, editor at Norma Editorial
- Douglas Wolk, comic book journalist and reviewer
- Rob Mead, store manager of Heroes Comics, Newport, Isle of Wight
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Justin Lin or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.