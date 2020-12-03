Alex Ross & Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 3rd December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- The Masked Singer S04 Super Six Hit the Stage; Updated Clues: Preview
- Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100
- Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
- Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
- Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics & Graphic Novels in October 2020
- Spider-Man and Dracula Motherf**ker Top Diamond October 2020 Charts
- Are Pulps Ready to Parallel Vintage Comics and Explode in Value?
- How Rare Is The King In Black #1 Thing Secret Variant Cover?
- Star Wars' Bo Katan's First Appearance Sells For Almost $1000 on eBay
- Marvels Snapshots: Civil War Jumps To $29 On eBay
- The Amazing Stories Pulp That Influenced Science and Science Fiction
- Gerhard and Grant Morrison – at Odds With Heavy Metal?
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Second Printing Gets a 50,000 Print Run
- Symbiotes Make Quite The Mess In The King In Black (Spoilers)
- From Knull To Now – The Timeline Of Marvel Comics' King In Black
- Returning From The Dead Just Got Harder – Hellions #7 and X-Factor #5
- From Civil War To Kamala's Law – Marvels Snapshots and Champions #2
- American Horses Get Their Own Graphic Novel – Wild Mustang
LITG One year ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock
And Hasan Minhaj was becoming a Batmanologist.
- Scott Snyder on Making Doomsday Clock Part of the DC Universe Again – "That's Our Job. That's What We're Trying To Do"
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Has Started Its Holiday Events
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": [SPOILER] Responds to Dr. Manhattan Revelation [VIDEO]
- The Latest "Stardew Valley" Update Comes With An End-Game Mystery
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" Preview
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
Two years ago… DC Comics was at a comic con in Tokyo
And Ironheart #1 did really well for one store.
- DC Comics at Tokyo Comic Con
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 2nd December 2018 – 'Ironheart Was The Biggest Marvel Solo Debut In Recent Memory'
- Hello, Wolverine. Goodbye, Wolverine. [X-ual Healing 11-28-18]
- Another Familiar Watchmen Scene in Doomsday Clock #8
- The Quickest ResurrXion in X-Men History in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #4
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Gender, Time and the Body in Comics: Emil Ferris's My Favorite Thing is Monsters (English) hosted by Freie Universität Berlin3:15 pm UTC
- Dan Gearino: the Business and Trends of Comics, 7pm PT hosted by Athens County Public Libraries
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator of Battle Chasers and game designer Joe Madureira.
- Tony Panaccio, comics journalist and digital innovator.
- Digital comics creator Mike Saenz of Shatter, Iron Man and Donna Matrix.
- Leonard Dworkins, strip artist on Skyroads and Buck Rogers.
- Comics professor at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley.
- Don Simpson, creator of Megaton Man.
