Alex Ross & Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 3rd December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.

LITG One year ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock

And Hasan Minhaj was becoming a Batmanologist.

Two years ago… DC Comics was at a comic con in Tokyo

And Ironheart #1 did really well for one store.

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator of Battle Chasers and game designer Joe Madureira.

Tony Panaccio , comics journalist and digital innovator.

, comics journalist and digital innovator. Digital comics creator Mike Saenz of Shatter, Iron Man and Donna Matrix.

of Shatter, Iron Man and Donna Matrix. Leonard Dworkins , strip artist on Skyroads and Buck Rogers.

, strip artist on Skyroads and Buck Rogers. Comics professor at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley.

Don Simpson, creator of Megaton Man.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Starfire's daughter, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.