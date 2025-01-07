Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Valiant | Tagged: godzilla, Scoops

Another Ten More Of The Biggest Bleeding Cool Scoops Of 2024

Go on then... Another Ten More Of The Biggest Bleeding Cool Scoops Of 2024, for your delicatation. Can we go for one more after this?

Article Summary Penguin Random House shakes the comic world by acquiring Boom Studios in a major move.

DC Comics challenges Marvel's rights to Machine Man, sparking a legal standoff.

AI-generated art wins Todd McFarlane's fan cover contest amid controversy.

Godzilla gears up for a thrilling reboot at IDW, with major cross-overs coming.

Last week, I ran Ten Of The Biggest Scoops Of 2024 for Bleeding Cool. I was then reminded there were quite a few more that might be worth noting through the past year, so I ran Ten More Of The Biggest Scoops Of 2024. Well, you know what comes next… even more!

1. Penguin Random House buys Boom Studios

In July, I scooped the news about Penguin Random House buying Boom Studios on Bleeding Cool, which included around a fifth of positions to be removed as part of the acquisition. That all former investors, including the Investor Group and Disney, are no longer a part of Boom, they have been bought out, and that includes board executives Paul Levitz and Ross Richie, they are gone from the company. Some of the departuing messages felt very political, with no mention of Boom co-founder Chris Cosby, and possibly too much elation and displays of wealth, in the light of all the redundancies playing out.

2. The dark fate of Atlantis

As comic book readers will find out tomorrow, Bleeding Cool's report on the fate of Atlantis in November was bang on the money. As well as how it is all tied up in the post-DC All In business for Darkseid. We also mentioned how much New Gods was going to be a part of the Absolute DC storyline as well, and that will be playing out this week as well…

3. A Godzilla reboot for 2025

Amongst the many IDW scoops that Bleeding Cool managed to grab this year, that Godzilla was about to get a reboot at the publisher, kicking off a cross-continuity line of related Godzilla books heading to a major event, with Free Comic Book Day was a pretty good one. As well as the realisation that with Marvel Vs Godzilla and Justice League vs Kong Vs Godzilla, more comic book publishers would be publishing Godzilla comics in 2025 than ever before.

4. DC Comics told Marvel they own Machine Man

One of those strange results of comic book licensing gone wrong, and a realisation that, once stated, has prevented Marvel Comics from doing any Machine Man comics since 2020 as the legal battle probably just wouldn't be worth it.

5. Greg Weisman hacked on X, Marvel payments leaked

The details of the Greg Weisman hacking were very nasty indeed, but one of the results was the leak that Marvel Comics seemed to be lowballing the creator of Gargoyles for the new Spectacular Spider-Man series that was, considering his status and the status of the book, derisory. I do hope he has renegotiated since.

6. Scott Dunbier quits IDW, starts a new publisher

Bleeding Cool got the scoop from Wondercon that Scott Dunbier had quit IDW as Special Projects Senior Editor, later confirmed, before he announced he would be setting up a new publisher, which we reported would include Walter Simonson, later confirmed as Act 4… and did include Walter.

7. Todd McFarlane Fan Cover Competition won by AI.

Bleeding Cool reported on a number of AI art-generated stories over the year, including when DC Comics pulled and replaced covers that had accusations of being generated by AI. But the big one had to be when a Midjourney user won Todd McFarlane's Spawn cover contest and, despite denying it, the entrant's Midjoiurney image generation history was clear for anyone to see, including prompts that intentionally ripped off Spawn artist Ashley Wood.

8. James Robinson and Tony Harris bring back Starman to DC's Black Label

So Bleeding Cool had this story. It just hasn't come to fruition yet. But, given other scoops from the year, might this now be a Vertigo book, as it was in the beginning?

9. Valiant beyond Valiant

In November, Bleeding Cool said to "expect an Absolute/Ultimate/Energon type of line-wide relaunch after the Resurgence event, a new "micro-line" of relaunched titles called "Valiant Beyond" that's intended to appeal to both lapsed readers and new fans in the style of Hasbro's Energon Universe, the Marvel Ultimate line, and DC's Absolute universe". And that "while not wiping away what came before this in terms of continuity or canon… expect a DC Rebirth style embracing all the different eras of Valiant while also making these new versions of the characters that place them in different settings and scenarios." And so it came to be…

10. The return of Heavy Metal Magazine

Back in May, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Frank Forte was telling people that he was the new EIC of a new Heavy Metal Magazine. Then in July, I reported that he would be joined by Chris Thompson, and Dave Kelly after they were seen huddled together on the Wednesday evening of Comic-Con in downtown San Diego, sitting at an outside table, loudly talking about the future of Heavy Metal. It all went official in October…

Any more more for any more more???

