Batman #125 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. DC did a very good job filling the charts with the top spot and seven places, some of them not even Batman books, while Marvel has two while Saga from Image Comics placed once.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Batman #125
- Amazing Spider-Man #5
- Dark Crisis #2
- Flashpoint Beyond #3
- Saga #60
- Batman Killing Time #5
- Batman 89 #6
- Joker #15
- DC vs Vampires #7
- Sabretooth #5
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Graham Crackers Comics, Batman, Spider-Man and Dark Crisis were expected, but it's really great to see Saga in the top 5 with 0 variants, no gimmicks, just a great story. Saga is the real winner this week.
- Rodman Comics: Great sales week. Oddly, we only had one Marvel title in the top ten. Amazing Spider-Man 5 made it to 3rd place. DC was a monster this week.
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
