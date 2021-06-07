Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 7th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Yesterday that meant a naming issue with the new Captain America. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday
- Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel
- Batman Returns Gets A New Deluxe Statue From Iron Studios
- Pokémon GO Addresses Unavailability Of Mime Jr. & Deerling
- At Long Last, Today Is Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Funko Reveals New GameStop Exclusive Video Game Pop Vinyls
- Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List
- Titans Season 3 AMA: More DC Characters, Doom Patrol, DickKory, More
- DC Universe Senior VP Sam Ades Quits DC/Warner Bros After 21 Years
- Mel Valentine Vargas Adapts Yaqui Delgado Wants To Kick Your Ass
- Bid For This Comic Page from the First Iron Man Film Adaptation
- How To Draw A Horse's Emma Hunsinger's Graphic Novel, How It All Ends
- Batman #109 Beats Fortnite #4 In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Lauren Stohler Sells Three Early Reader Graphic Novels, Gnome And Rat
- Boys, Boys, Boys – The Daily LITG, 6th June 2021
LITG one year ago, DC Sucks, Marvel Liquidates
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. The chart was dominated by DC and Diamond stories, and we extended it to make that point. Here's the fifteen top stories of the day.
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Looks to Reclaim Punisher Skull Logo
- Marvel Comics Liquidates 32 Omnibuses to Comic Book Stores
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Funko Layoffs Will Now Include Funko Funkast And Social Staff
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- IDW Makes a Very Marked Statement About The Direct Market
- Now UCS Distributes Marvel, Image, Dark Horse Etc – Midtown Backstock
- Dennis Barger and Brian Hibbs Agree Over DC Quitting Diamond
- Stagnant DC Sales, Diamond Plans and What Happens Next – The Gossip
- Diamond Says DC Comics Terminated Relationship Rather Than Answer Qs
- Your LCS Is Worried About The Big DC Comics/Diamond News
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Larry Hama, GI Joe writer.
- Maddie Ricchiuto, Bleeding Cool writer
- Christina Diem Pham, producer of Marvel Strike Force
- Tucker Stone, former writer of Bergen Street Comics
- Andy Grossberg, Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket.
- Ozzy Longoria, artist on DTV.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Things to do today – in person:
- Steampunk Festival, New Zealand
