Darth Maul Vs Cobra Kai in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Team GO Rocket's Giovanni Is Set To Return To Pokémon GO This Month
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- DC Comics Launches New Variant Covers Including Batman/Catwoman #1
- Funko Announces Pops for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
- Pokémon GO Releases Details For Charmander Community Day 2020
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics.
- A Quick And Easy Guide To Consent? Thank FOC It's Friday
- Clownhunter Named After Iowan Painter in Batman? (Spoilers)
- Sword Bearers Of Arakko And Their Powers, in X Of Swords: Stasis
- Top 500 Comic Books, Graphic Novels From Diamond, August 2020
- Black #1 Jumps To $50 On eBay After Warner Bros Movie News
One year ago, it was Batman Moustache Time
And the reboot of X-Men was getting confusing.
- Batman Finally Returns to Gotham… And He's Brought His Mustache. Batman #80 [Preview]
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Is Krakoa Just Going to be One Big Orgy For The X-Men? (House Of X #6 Spoilers)
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Rose/Thorn is Now to Totally to Blame for Booster Gold in Legion Of Super-Heroes: MIllennium #2 (SPOILERS)
- Superman and Wonder Woman Creating New Sanctuaries So Soon? DCeased #5 [Preview]
- "Marvel Future Fight" Receives A Bunch Of X-Men Updates
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- How The Eternity Mask Sees The Connective Tissue Of Stories, In Marvel Comics #1000, #1001 and Incoming #1
- "Joker" Review – A Fleck, Caught In a Cinema's Beam Of Light
- "Space Force": Netflix Offers First-Look at Steve Carell Series [Preview]
- "Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled" Gets Three More Free Seasons
- A Fist-Fight Between Plato and Aristotle in Batman #80 (Spoilers)
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
Two years ago, Ric Grayson was happening
And the X-Men were getting their first of two reboots.
- First Look at Grimmer, Grittier, Dickless Post-Shooting Nightwing #50
- The Age Of X-Man Comes to Uncanny X-Men in January 2019
- Mike W Barr Replies to Young Justice: Outsiders Comments
- Prescient Joe Quesada Draws Uncanny X-Men #1 Variant 2 Decades Before Needing It
- A Better Shot Of That Age Of X-Man Cover for Uncanny X-Men
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo 2020, 3-5pm EDT
- Cincy Comics Anniversary Comic and Toy Show, World Flea Market Bldg. # 10 Monroe, Ohio, 9am-4pm EDT
- Cupcakes And Comics, Castle Mall, Norwich. To celebrate the launch of Reynard City Chronicles Issue 2: The Liar Revealed, a free cupcake and a quick chat about what we have planned for issue 2.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Deadpool, Cable and Youngblood's Rob Liefeld
- Ivan Brunetti, cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice
- A Waste Of Time cartoonist Rick Worley
- Zombies Vs Cheerleaders artist Jim Kyle
- Co-publisher of Monkeybrain Book and director of production at IDW, Allison Baker
- Azure and Thanos artist Daniel Govar
- Com x publisher Benjamin Shahrabani
